Our fave Razer gaming headset is at its lowest price ever thanks to this Prime Day deal

Our favorite Razer gaming headset is available for an incredibly low price thanks to a great Prime Day gaming deal. The Razer BlackShark V.2 can be yours for just $64.99, down from $99.99 (opens in new tab), which means you're saving $35 off the sticker price.

We love this headset, in fact, we rate it as one of the best gaming headsets money can buy. It offers excellent game audio with fantastically rich and detailed sound, and it's incredibly comfortable which makes it a great option for those long gaming sessions. It's a great headset for PC players, but also works with consoles, so Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players shouldn't feel left out.

We've never seen the BlackShark available for this low of a price - with the previous all time low sitting at $69.99. Even at MRSP the Razer BlackShark V2 is great value for money so this Prime Day deal is a must-see.

It's worth noting that you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this deal, if you're not already signed up, don't panic. You can get yourself a 30-day free trial via the link further down the page.

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime 30 day free trial

(opens in new tab)Amazon does already have a 30 day free trial available for its Prime membership meaning you don't even need to pay to take part in Prime Day tablet deals this year. Be sure to set a reminder, though, this will auto-renew at a rate of $14.99 / £7.99 a month



