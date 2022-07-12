Our fave Razer gaming headset is at its lowest price ever thanks to this Prime Day deal

Our favorite Razer gaming headset is available for an incredibly low price thanks to a great Prime Day gaming deal. The Razer BlackShark V.2 can be yours for just $64.99, down from $99.99 (opens in new tab), which means you're saving $35 off the sticker price.
We love this headset, in fact, we rate it as one of the best gaming headsets money can buy. It offers excellent game audio with fantastically rich and detailed sound, and it's incredibly comfortable which makes it a great option for those long gaming sessions. It's a great headset for PC players, but also works with consoles, so Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players shouldn't feel left out.
We've never seen the BlackShark available for this low of a price - with the previous all time low sitting at $69.99. Even at MRSP the Razer BlackShark V2 is great value for money so this Prime Day deal is a must-see.
It's worth noting that you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this deal, if you're not already signed up, don't panic. You can get yourself a 30-day free trial via the link further down the page.
Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset|
$99.99 $64.99 at Amazon
(opens in new tab)Save $35.00 - One of our favorite headsets is available for the lowest price we've seen yet. Great sound, a comfy fit, and the sleekness you'd expect from Razer, but at 35% off the sticker price. How could you say no?
Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime 30 day free trial
(opens in new tab)Amazon does already have a 30 day free trial available for its Prime membership meaning you don't even need to pay to take part in Prime Day tablet deals this year. Be sure to set a reminder, though, this will auto-renew at a rate of $14.99 / £7.99 a month
More of today's best Prime Day deals
- PS5: Save up to 50% on GTA, Elden Ring, Far Cry, and more (opens in new tab)
- Restocks: sign up for invite-only drops (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: NBA, Elden Ring, Destiny, and more up to 79% off (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: Kirby, Switch Sports, and Mario + Rabbids up to 67% off (opens in new tab)
- Oculus Quest 2: claim a free $25 gift card (opens in new tab)
- Gaming PCs: Pre-builts starting from just $599 (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: RTX rigs up to 25% off (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade 15: Save over $200 on an RTX 3060 configuration (opens in new tab)
- Gaming chairs: Racing back chairs now starting from $69.99 (opens in new tab)
- SecretLab: Save nearly $200 on the Titan Evo 2022 (opens in new tab)
- Mice: Save up to 63% on Logitech, Razer, and more (opens in new tab)
- Keyboards: Budget decks from just $14.99 (opens in new tab)
- SSDs: Big discounts of up to 45% on SanDisk and WD drives (opens in new tab)
- Headsets: Half price Razer headphones now available (opens in new tab)
- Monitors: Curved displays from $129.99 (opens in new tab)
- Controllers: PowerA gamepads up to 21% off (opens in new tab)
- Streaming: Elgato Stream Deck now 18% off (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Game Pass: Save 19% on a PC subscription (opens in new tab)
- 4K TVs: Fire displays now starting from $199.99 (opens in new tab)
For more great offers, check out our roundups of the best Prime Day video game deals and Prime Day TV deals.