Zach Galifianakis joins the cast of one Hulu's best and biggest shows

Zach Galifianakis has joined the cast of Hulu's hit comedy Only Murders in the Building.

The comedian joins season 4 of crime comedy alongside an impressive list of new cast members including Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Kumail Nanjiani. Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short are all set to return for the upcoming season, with Meryl Streep also slated to appear once more as struggling actress Loretta Durkin.

Only Murders in the Building, written and created by Martin and John Hoffman, first premiered in 2021 and broke the record for most-watched Hulu Original comedy series. The series has received several Golden Globe nominations, with both Steven Martin and Martin Short being nominated in the Best Actor actor category three years in a row. The third season's twist ending involved Jane Lynch's Sazz Pataki, with season 4 opening up a whole new investigation and leaving the fiction Arconia building in Manhattan for a whole new set-up in Los Angeles, California.

"In the same way that [showrunner] John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you've ever seen," Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich told Deadline. "The same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I'm really excited about."

Galifianakis most recently starred in The Beanie Bubble, Ty Warner's comedy-drama about the rise in popularity of Beanie Babies. He just wrapped filming on Winner, yet another biopic about former US Air Force veteran Reality Winner, and provided the voice of Crusty Trucker for upcoming animated adventure musical Thelma the Unicorn. The actor is also set to voice Jumba in Disney's live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

Hulu ordered a fourth season back in October 2023, on the day of season 3's finale.