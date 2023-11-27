One of the most-backed card games on Kickstarter is now available for 50% off

We've seen plenty of Cyber Monday board game deals pop up over the last few days but there's been one in particular that's caught my eye - and it's not just because of its slightly alarming name. Exploding Kittens, a card game "for people who are into kittens and explosions" is currently on sale by 50% at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Not only this, but its spin-off games are also available at a generous half-price discount.

If you've never heard of Exploding Kittens, it's basically a strategic card game where 2 - 5 players take turns to draw cards until someone picks up an exploding kitten and well, you can probably guess the rest. Unless that is, they have a defuse card that uses tactics like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip to calm the fragile feline down. If you weren't already convinced by this amazing deal, it may help to know that Exploding Kittens was the most funded game on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter back when it launched in 2015.

The original Exploding Kittens set is down to just $9.99 at Amazon, 50% off its usual $20 price tag in today's Cyber Monday deals. It was around this time last year that we saw it go down a little more to $9.97 so if you're looking for an explosive game to play this Holiday season - now's the time to pounce. You can see the full deal, plus the other Exploding Kittens discounts below.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals on Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens - Original Edition | $20.00 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $10.01 - The one that started it all. If you're new to Exploding Kittens and want to start from scratch, you can't go wrong with the original version of the card game. The box contains 56 cards and is suitable for ages 7 and above.



Buy it if:

✅ You've never played Exploding Kittens

✅ You're looking for a family-friendly card game

✅ You want a hilarious party game



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like card games

❌ You don't like card games

❌ You don't like the thought of exploding kittens

Exploding Kittens - Party Pack | $24.99 $12.50 at Amazon

Save $12.49 - The Party Pack version of Exploding Kittens combines the original card game with the Imploding Kittens expansion deck so that you can play with up to 10 players - five more than in the original pack.



Buy it if:

✅ You plan to play with more than five players

✅ You want to pick up the original and expansion



Don't buy it if:

❌ You already have the original and expansion

Zombie Kittens | $20.99 $10.49 at Amazon

Save $10.50 - This standalone version doesn't require any other Exploding Kitten packs to be played - it's simply a spooky twist on the card game you already know and love. In this version, players will have the new ability of resurrection.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a new way to play

✅ You enjoy the spookier things in life



Don't buy it if:

❌ You just want to play the standard version

Exploding Kittens - NSFW Edition | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - As the name suggests, this isn't quite the same as the family-friendly version of Exploding Kittens. This version is pretty similar to the original except it features some cards that aren't safe for work. The beauty of this pack is that it can be combined with others to allow up to 9 players to join in on the fun.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a slightly more adult version to play

✅ You don't plan to be playing with the whole family



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a game for the whole family

Exploding Kittens Recipes for Disaster | $24.99 $12.49 at Amazon

Save $12.50 - If you already know that you're going to love this game, or maybe you've tried it before, this is the ultimate version for you. Made up of 121 cards, this version includes the original Exploding Kittens and all of its expansions, which is pretty impressive considering it's so cheap right now. Buy it if:

✅ You want the complete version of the game

✅ You already know you're a fan



Don't buy it if:

❌ you want to start simple with less cards

More of today's best Cyber Monday board game deals

