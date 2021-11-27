One of our favorite gaming monitors is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday

Forget Black Friday, Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals are starting up this weekend, and we're now seeing one of our favorite panels at its lowest price ever. This MSI curved monitor, with its 34" 3440 x 1440 screen and 165Hz refresh rate, is now $569.99 on Amazon, a discount of $228.82 from its usual $798.81 price point.

The MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR – which tops our list of the best gaming monitors – has not been below $600 before, so now's the time to sweep in and grab this excellent machine while it's front and centre of this weekend's early Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals.

This monitor boasts advanced RGB lighting controls, a built-in light sensor, a noise reduction microphone, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB C port, and 1ms response time. Oof. These screens are built for gaming, and in our review, we highlighted its ultra-bright and punchy VA panel, the extreme curve that's incredibly immersive, and its excellent HDR performance. Oh, and it scored 4.5 out of 5. Not too shabby.

If you're based in the UK, unfortunately, you won't find quite the same exquisite deal as our friends in the US. You can grab the MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR for £599 from Very, though, which is still a cool £300 saving.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, with plenty more Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals further down the page.

$798.81 MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR | $798.81 $569.99 on Amazon

Save $228.82 - Our favorite gaming monitor is now available at the lowest price it's ever been. The MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR is built for gamers, and if you're been looking to pimp your setup, then there's never been a better time. Grab this before the price goes up again!



UK price: £899 £599 on Very



More of today's best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

Of course, if this one isn't quite the right screen for you we've got plenty of other fantastic Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals just below for you to check out!

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

Make sure you're gaming PC set-up is complete with some of these Cyber Monday gaming chair deals or these Cyber Monday gaming headset deals. After all, you're going to want the best for your new screen!