One of 2024's most promising JRPGs is reviving its anime adaptation for free

Ahead of Granblue Fantasy: Relink's imminent launch, the JRPG's developer is reviving its anime adaptation by putting its first seven episodes on YouTube for free.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is set to launch early next month on February 1, for PC and PlayStation platforms. Ahead of the new action-RPG releasing, developer Cygames has decided to put out the first seven episodes of Granblue Fantasy: The Animation on YouTube for everyone to enjoy.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink's release is just around the corner, and to celebrate, for a limited time the first seven episodes of Granblue Fantasy: The Animation are available to watch on the official Cygames EN YouTube channel!Watch episode 1 herehttps://t.co/BIjxdjg9Jb#Relink pic.twitter.com/Hjw56dxtIeJanuary 5, 2024 See more

Granblue Fantasy: The Animation isn't a spin-off of the fighting game series, but is instead a direct adaptation of its storyline. The original season first aired in 2017, developed by Lycoris Recoil studio A-1 Pictures, while the second season arrived in 2019 and was produced by Attack on Titan studio Mappa.

Granblue Fantasy's anime series is one of those anime shows that isn't too easy to find nowadays. It used to be on Crunchyroll at one point, but that's apparently no longer the case, and in some locations you can even find it on Apple TV. Apart from that, it's a trip to a DVD retailer for you if you want to get your hands on it.

As for Relink though, the new game is taking the mega-popular fighting game series and giving it a full JRPG makeover for the first time. Real-time action-packed battles with a party of four take the place of 1v1 fights, and the series has transitioned from a 2D world to a 3D one for the new game. That's a lot of overhauling for developer Cygames.

Relink even boasts online co-op multiplayer. You can have up to three friends jump in online to help take down towering bosses and other monstrous foes, which all sounds like a brilliant time.

