New Netflix series from Cobra Kai creators casts Teen Wolf and Legends of Tomorrow actors

Obliterated, the new Netflix series from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, has cast its two leads.

As per Deadline (opens in new tab), Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig will play Chad McKnight and Ava Winters respectively. Zano is perhaps best known for his turn as Nate in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Shelley Hennig has appeared in the likes of Teen Wolf, Apple’s Mythic Quest, and Netflix’s impossibly-long-titled The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Obliterated is worlds away from the Karate Kid legacy sequel which brought Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald some deserved kudos over on Netflix, instead focusing on more adult-themed hijinks and upping the stakes beyond who has the best dojo in the valley.

The official logline from Netflix (opens in new tab) reads, "Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world."

Zano’s character, according to the industry trade is "the head of an elite SEAL team" who is loved by them "despite his reputation for being a wild guy on and off the job." Ava, meanwhile, is a little more strait-laced "but the book gets thrown out the window when she and the team have to go back to work while impaired."

No release date yet, though Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald are all set to direct multiple episodes of the eight-episode series. For more from the streamer, check out some of the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.