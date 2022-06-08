Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 is reminding everyone of Jedi: Fallen Order

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode of the Star Wars show on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 took the titular Jedi Master deep into the heart of the Fortress Inquisitorius, and it's reminding everyone of Jedi: Fallen Order. Spoilers for the game follow!

The video game's finale also takes place in the underwater Fortress, and both the show and game include a sequence where the windows break and the rushing waters must be held back by the Force.

In the Disney Plus show, Obi-Wan keeps the water at bay until he can unleash it to wipe out some stormtroopers, while in the game, Darth Vader repels the water while Cal Kestis and Cere Junda escape.

"I've seen that move before!" says one person, complete with a picture comparing both moments.

#ObiWan #Kenobi #ObiWanKenobi [spoilers]:--- -----------i’ve seen that move before! pic.twitter.com/OoBUAGMz8JJune 8, 2022 See more

There were more similarities in the show, too, with Cal and Obi-Wan both sneaking into the Fortress by swimming underwater, and a Purge Trooper seen in one moment of the Disney Plus show.

"That entire episode is basically the last third of JEDI: FALLEN ORDER. I love it," says another person (opens in new tab). "Cal Kestis/Jedi Fallen Order stans watching the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi knowing Cal and the Mantis crew broke into Fortress Inquisitorius years before Obi-Wan did," points out this fan (opens in new tab).

"That episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was so similar to Fallen Order, even down to how he got into the Fortress," thinks someone else (opens in new tab). "The amount of Fallen Order things in this episode has me ASCENDING," is this excited fan's response (opens in new tab).

"This week's episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was a wonderful Jedi Fallen Order/A New Hope remix and once again, continued to deliver incredible character moments," is another person's thoughts (opens in new tab). "A little disappointed there was no Jedi Fallen Order cameo/mention this ep especially since they were on Nur, in the fortress and even added lots of elements that were in the game. Anyway, still hoping for it in the last two eps," says this fan (opens in new tab).

"Definitely the best Obi-Wan Kenobi episode so far today. Good directing, action and story, and very strong Jedi: Fallen Order vibes. Looking forward to the final two!" is another person's verdict (opens in new tab).

This isn't the first parallel with Fallen Order, either. Episode 3 hinted that Reva could be headed down the same path as the Third Sister, Trilla, who in the video game was killed by Vader. Episode 4 also revealed a dark secret at the heart of the Fortress, which gives a Clone Wars character a sinister cameo.

The next installment of the Disney Plus show is arriving soon – you can see our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out exactly when the next installment drops in your time zone. For more on the series, check out our interviews with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on their favorite memories filming the show and how their characters' relationship has changed, as well as Christensen on why he didn't speak to George Lucas before returning as Darth Vader and Moses Ingram on playing the galaxy's newest villain, Reva.

For everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, here's our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.