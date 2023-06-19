Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti price is already falling ahead of next GPU launch

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is still fresh on the scene, but the GeForce graphics card is already available for less. While the lower-spec Lovelace option debuted with a $399 price tag, you can now grab $20 off the GPU just one month after launch, despite the fact its non-Ti sibling isn’t due to arrive for another week.

Nvidia is arguably dominating the best graphics card battlefield this generation, even if team green does have a price issue on its hands. Sure, cards like the RTX 4060 Ti boast frame-boosting abilities like DLSS 3 and frame generation, but while the entry-level gaming PC part is a bargain compared to the monstrous RTX 4090, it only packs 8GB VRAM and targets 1080p gameplay. Worse still, its current rival, the AMD Radeon RX 7600, comes in at just $269, and we’re still waiting for the more appropriately priced vanilla RTX 4060 to rise to the challenge.

Despite this, board partners seemingly aren’t giving up on winning PC players over with the RTX 4060 Ti, as MSI has slashed the GPUs price by $20. Spotted by Videocardz, the MSI RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black OC deal is available at various online retailers, including Amazon, and there’s no reason to suggest it's a limited-time offer. Simply put, it feels like the vendor has slashed the card's price out of necessity, as its original MSRP is a bit of a hard sell.

Naturally, the new Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti price narrows the gap between it and its upcoming non-Ti sibling. We’ll be putting the next GeForce card through its paces in our Nvidia RTX 4060 review, and there’s a chance the performance difference will help boost the former GPU's popularity. That said, it feels like an MSRP shift is perhaps needed across the board, so even the new entry-level contender could end up even cheaper down the line.

