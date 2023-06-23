Nvidia says the RTX 4060 is 20% faster than RTX 3060 without DLSS

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 launch is imminent, and the GPU giant has shared performance comparisons ahead of its official release. While features like DLSS 3 and Frame Generation should give the graphics card an edge against both its predecessors and competition, the company says the card is 20% faster than the RTX 3060 without AI shenanigans enabled.

Like it or not, AI upscaling can help the best graphics card crank out higher frame rates than ever, and the RTX 4060 has access to the same DLSS 3 powers as the RTX 4090. Naturally, the company is just as proud of its software as it is its hardware, as in-house benchmarks for RTX 4000 cards typically include figures that are elevated by Super Sampling and Frame Generation. However, if you think those features make new GeForce contenders nothing but a conjurer of cheap gaming PC tricks, you’re in luck, as newly shared data also focuses on native performance.

In a fresh update, Nvidia compares the RTX 4060 to the RTX 3060, claiming that the new Lovelace GPU is 1.2 times faster than the RTX 3060 natively. Simply put, if you’re planning on playing one of many games out there that lack DLSS support, you should theoretically still benefit from swapping to the new 60-series kid on the block.

That said, if you do fancy dabbling with specific games in your Steam library that do support DLSS, you’ll apparently see a 70% uplift while using Lovelace GPU compared to the RTX 3060. Naturally, we’ll be putting Nvidia’s claims to the test in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 review, so we’ll know soon enough whether the entry-level card is miles ahead of its predecessor. That in turn should shed some light on how the card fairs against rivals like the AMD Radeon RX 7600 and Intel Arc A750, as well as its own RTX 4060 Ti sibling.

