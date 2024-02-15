Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 prices are on the decline in Europe, but I’m still not seeing any bargains

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 seems to be the one graphics card that’s immune to price cuts, and its MSRP is a little nauseating. However, new stats reveal that the premium GPU is dropping in price in Europe, even if there aren’t any real deals to be had yet.

Out of all the best graphics card contenders available right now, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is without a doubt the most expensive. That hasn’t stopped some enthusiasts picking on up, as AMD has yet to whip up a challenger that can actually take the GPU head on. That situation has sadly meant that the card has been rocking out at the premium party consistently since its release, maintaining a price tag that’s well over MSRP.

Thankfully, there are signs that the RTX 4090 is ready to come down from its expensive pedestal and mingle with the masses. According to a report by 3DCentre, the graphics card is starting to creep into a lower price range in Europe, following a massive hike after release (via Videocards). The stats suggest that the GPU will currently set players back between €1,850 and €1,950 as of February 2024, a drop from between €1,900 and €2,100 during the latter half of 2023.

(Image credit: 3DCentre)

Those of you outside of Europe might be wondering how this actually affects graphics card prices for you specifically, as regional differences will always be a thing. Ultimately, it’s more evidence of a shift in value than prices plummeting in the US, as it suggests card sales within the enthusiasts scene could be tapering off.

Perhaps that’s to be expected given that in another year’s time, a new Nvidia RTX GeForce RTX 5090 could show up and supersede the expensive component, and even the smallest rumours have the power to deter serious players from investing. That said, it’s important to remember there’s every chance these figures will start trending again upwards in coming months, and a consistent decline is not remotely a given.

As for current RTX 4090 prices in the US, the cheapest model at Newegg right now is the ASUS TUF RTX 4090 OG OC Edition for $1,899.99. Not remotely what I’d describe as a real deal, and it’s substantially more expensive than Nvidia’s $1,599 MSRP. While the flagship card is still top in terms of raw performance, you might want to check out alternatives like the one featured in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super review instead. Not only does the mid-range card come with an easier to digest price tag, but it’s surprisingly capable when it comes to 1440p and 4K.

