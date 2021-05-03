Non-Stop Spider-Man goes on two-month hiatus

Marvel Comics' freshly-launched Non-Stop Spider-Man series has some apparent problems starting up.

The next three issues of the Joe Kelly/Chris Bachalo Spider-Man series have been pushed back a month each, leaving a two-month gap between the recent second issue and what's to come.

Non-Stop Spider-Man #3 was originally scheduled for May 12 but has been pushed back to June 2. The next issue, Non-Stop Spider-Man #4, is rescheduled for July 7, with Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 now dated for August 4.

Marvel Comics hasn't given a reason for this change, but these kinds of scheduling issues have been persistent since the series was originally announced in February 2020. Non-Stop Spider-Man was placed on hiatus along with Marvel's entire line during the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, when most other titles returned to the schedule by August 2020, Non-Stop Spider-Man remained on the proverbial shelf until March 2021.

The Non-Stop Spider-Man series has pitted the wall-crawler against Baron Zemo.

"Something is happening to the brightest young minds in New York City, and Spider-Man has found himself in the middle of it," reads Marvel's description of Non-Stop Spider-Man #3. "This story is going to show you a side of Peter Parker that neither you nor Peter thought existed. And neither of you will be able to handle it."

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 and #2 are on sale now, with Non-Stop Spider-Man #3 now set for June 2. A collection of the first five issues, titled Non-Stop Spider-Man Vol. 1 , goes on sale October 5.