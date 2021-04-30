Noah Centineo exits Masters of the Universe and won't play He-Man

Noah Centineo has exited Sony's Masters of the Universe project.

Collider report that a representative for the actor told them: "He is no longer attached to that project." No explanation for the departure was said to be provided. Centineo was first reported as being in talks to star in the movie as He-Man in 2019.

Centineo is probably best known for his roles in Netflix's To All the Boys films, starring as Peter opposite Lana Condor's Lara Jean in all three movies. He's also portraying DC Comics superhero Atom Smasher in the upcoming Black Adam, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and is set to star in an untitled movie about the GameStop stocks situation for Netflix.

Masters of the Universe has gone through multiple writers and directors so far. David S. Goyer, who penned Man of Steel, as well as Thor: Ragnarok co-scribe Christopher L. Yost, and Iron Man co-writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, have all had goes at the script. Goyer was also reportedly at one point in talks to direct the film, though Aaron and Adam Nee are currently set to both write and helm the movie. Masters of the Universe has no release date at the moment.

This isn't the only Masters of the Universe project in development, either. Netflix have their own animated sequel to the '80s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series in the works from showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith, who has also co-written a comic book prequel series. The show will be titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation. There's also a separate He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated Netflix series on the way, too.

We might have to wait a long time yet to see Sony's Masters of the Universe, though. In the meantime, check out all of 2021's upcoming movie release dates.