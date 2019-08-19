A Masters of the Universe sequel is coming to Netflix, with a "final battle" between He-Man and Skeletor teased

A new Masters of the Universe sequel, with Kevin Smith in place as the showrunner, is coming to Netflix. The animated series, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will directly follow on from the original ‘80s series and will see He-Man and Skeletor face off in a “final battle” for the fate of Eternia.

The news was revealed at 2019’s Power-Con Convention, with Smith striding on stage to unveil his latest project, in which he’ll serve as both showrunner and executive producer.

Fans of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (which ran from 1983 to 1985), will be pleased to know that the story synopsis hints at some closure in the relentless war between the inhabitants at Castle Grayskull and Skeletor.

“Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe,” reads the synopsis snapped by WWE’s Craig Tello at Power-Con. “Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man, and the vile legions of Snake Mountain!”

The synopsis even teases a “ferocious final battle” between the forces of good and evil, while also focusing on Teela’s search for the missing Sword of Power.

Smith, meanwhile, has stated that “This is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid” and promised the “most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame.”

As of writing, there’s no Masters of the Universe: Revelation release date to speak of but, by the power of Grayskull, we’re so, so excited for this.

