No, this 8TB PS5 SSD for $1,500 is no April Fools joke

No, this isn't an April Fools joke, this 8TB PS5 SSD really will set you back a mammoth $1,499.99, and while monstrously expensive, will provide you with all the storage space you could ever possibly need.

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB is available for $1,499.99 at Amazon, meaning you can get one of the best PS5 SSDs with endless storage. With sequential performance of 7,100 MB/s read and 6600 MB/s write, this is one of the best SSDs for gaming inside your console or best gaming PC.

Our Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD review may have put it best: "goes like a rocket, and costs almost as much". Well, while you cannot actually purchase an aerial spacecraft that would make Elon Musk blush for the asking price of this 8TB configuration, you could in fact get yourself three PS5 consoles for that sum.

Now, you'll need a way to regulate the temperatures inside your console, of course. Fortunately, though, the same company makes what we consider to be the best PS5 heatsink, and you can pick up the Sabrent M.2 NVMe heatsink for PS5 at its lowest-ever price of $19.99 (was $25).

8TB PS5 SSD

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD | $1,499.99 at Amazon

This is a staggering amount of storage with a price tag to match, costing more than three PS5 consoles put together. However, should you want an endless amount of storage from one of the fastest drives on the market, the option is very much open to you.



Sabrent PS5 heatsink | $25 $19.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Sabrent's very own PS5 heatsink is now at its lowest ever price we've seen it listed for, being our favorite cooling solution for the console on the market right now. This unit replaces the standard PS5 M.2 port cover for enhanced cooling.



If you're wondering what else you can get for that $1,499.99 asking price, that's actually the same rate as the original RTX 3090 price, and a full $300 more expensive than RTX 3080 Ti prices at launch, too.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

We're well aware that few people can stretch to $1,500 for a single PS5 SSD, that's why our price comparison technology is here to help with far more competitively priced options on our favorite models.

