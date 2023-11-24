Five of my favorite Nintendo Switch accessories under $25 in the Black Friday sales

Here's my best pick of the Nintendo switch accessories for Black Friday 2023 under $25. You know, it's been a great year for the system thanks to awesome new games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and so many more. That means it's likely that there's plenty of new Switch owners out there right now looking for some great quality accessories that won't rupture a hole in your bank balance.

What you'll find below are some of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals around. I wanted to focus in on the essentials that ever Switch owner (new and old) should have on their person at all times: a MicroSD card to increase your storage, a carry case for protection, spare controllers for multiplayer, and a headset to help you play in peace. You'll find all of that below, with all my picks coming in under the $25 mark.

Naturally, if you're looking to spend a little extra you can always check out some of the other excellent Black Friday gaming deals that we're tracking, including some of the best Nintendo Switch games which have been discounted. There's plenty of time for all of that, and your first priority should be grabbing one of these Black Friday Nintendo switch accessory deals before it's too late.

Today's best Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch accessories

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD card | $34.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - We always need a little extra storage on the Nintendo Switch, which is why this 128GB microSD card is a perfect purchase. Especially with 63% knocked off the RRP, which is the lowest ever price for this Super Mario branded card from SanDisk. Buy it if: ✅ You need more storage for your Switch

✅ You like cheap MicroSD cards

✅ You want something Mario branded Don't buy it if: ❌ You need more storage space than 128GB

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro controller | $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Nintendo has done a pretty ace job at bringing more retro games to the Switch this year, and that means you may want a controller to help indulge in all the nostalgia. This 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro controller is modelled on the SNES classic, making it perfect for jumping into the best SNES games on the system – especially given that this is the cheapest the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro has been all year. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer to play with a wired controller

✅ You miss the SNES design Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a wireless controller

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller | $27.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - As great as the Nintendo Switch Pro controllers are, they are a little on the expensive side. I've always found PowerA to deliver pretty excellent alternatives, especially when they come in at their lowest price this year. And hey, if you're a Kirby fan, that's little to argue about with this deal. Buy it if: ✅ You don't mind a wired controller

✅ You love Kirby with a passion Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't love Kirby with a passion

Tears of the Kingdom Travel Case | $19.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $5 - It's not the biggest saving, but it is rare to see Zelda-branded accessories with a price drop. This deluxe travel case for Nintendo Switch is just $14.99, coming with a lovely Tears of the Kingdom emblem and nice green colorway from RDS Industries. Buy it if: ✅ You love Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

✅ You need something to protect your Switch

✅ You want to carry five games with you Don't buy it if: ❌ You need more space for game cards

Turtle Beach Recon 70 | $39.99 $19.99 at Walmart

Save $20 - A record low price for this entry-level headset for the Nintendo Switch. While it won't pack quite as much of a punch as other, more expensive headsets, you will get exceptionally good quality for the price. If you need wired audio for your Switch, this is a phenomenal deal. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer wired audio

✅ You don't want to break the bank Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a wireless headset

