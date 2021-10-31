Nintendo reveals three new Luigi's Mansion themed Lego sets

Nintendo has unveiled three new Lego sets based upon Luigi's Mansion.

Though Nintendo has quite rightly chosen Halloween to announce the new spooky sets, you'll have to wait until the new year to lay your hands on them, as all three packs - called Lab and Poltergust, Haunt-and-Seek, and Entryway - will be available from January 1, 2022.

You can check out Nintendo's (brief) announcement teaser right here, although fair warning – there's not a lot of information to go on just yet:

Add some frightful fun to your #LEGOSuperMario experience with these new Luigi's Mansion sets! All three ghostly sets arrive 1/1/22!

"Snap on your Poltergust and get ready for some fun!" teases the YouTube video's description. "Defeat ghostly enemies, solve puzzles, and discover new ways to play. Join the adventure with Lego Super Mario Luigi's Mansion Sets coming soon!"

All three sets are meant to be used to expand your starter course rather than be standalone sets, and they seemingly don't include Luigi himself, only his devilish device, the Poltergust. You can, however, get your own Professor E Gadd, and – perhaps best of all – your own special King Boo.

New to Lego Super Mario? Well, lucky for you we've sent an expert to find out if the ? block set is worth its considerable price tag.

"Lego’s Super Mario range is the perfect fusion of the company’s creative building and Nintendo’s fun approach to gaming," we said, posing the question, should you buy the Lego Super Mario question mark block set? "The latest addition to the series is less of a playset and more of a showpiece along the same lines as last year’s excellent Nintendo Entertainment System. Is it worth your hard-earned cash, though?"

What did we conclude?

"While there’s no denying that the Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block is an entertaining little build with some clever mechanics, the price tag does feel a little steep for what’s on offer. It lacks the ingenuity of the NES build but there’s no denying that it’s a fun little piece to show off to friends and a fitting tribute to the hit N64 game."