Nintendo reportedly isn't launching new hardware before Spring 2023

Nintendo reportedly has no plans to release any more hardware this fiscal year, a Japanese outlet has revealed in an interview with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.

Highlighted by reporter Takashi Mochizuki (opens in new tab) on Twitter, a recent report from the business publication Nikkei (opens in new tab) (paywall) has revealed that there will be no new Nintendo hardware this fiscal year, meaning before March 2023.

As Mochizuki explains in their tweet, it’s not clear whether it’s Nikkei claiming this, or whether it was said by Furukawa, who was being interviewed by the publication in the story. GamesRadar+ has reached out to Nintendo for clarification and will update this story with the company’s response.

For years now Nintendo fans have been speculating about future Nintendo Switch iterations. We, of course, got the Nintendo Switch OLED back in October 2021 but talk of a Nintendo Switch Pro has never really gone away. The last piece of suggestive evidence we got of this console existing at all was in the form of a series of unlisted YouTube videos , but this later turned out to be just a case of licensing issues rather than preparation for a console announcement like it was speculated.

In other Nintendo Switch-related news, Nintendo recently revealed that it is ramping up Nintendo Switch production in time for the holiday season this year. As revealed in the company’s financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending 2023, Nintendo was unable to meet its initial production targets for the console due to "delays in the procurement of components such as semiconductors."

This is expected to change as we move forward though as the developer has said it plans to "leverage appropriate means of shipment" to "deliver as many Nintendo Switch systems as possible to consumers in every region."