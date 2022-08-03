Nintendo will ramp up Switch production in time for the Holidays

Nintendo expects Switch production numbers to increase in time for the Holiday season.

Earlier today on August 3, Nintendo published (opens in new tab) its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending 2023. The company began by admitting that "due to delays in the procurement of components such as semiconductors this year," it hasn't been able to meet its initial production targets for the Nintendo Switch.

However, that's all expected to change as the year goes on. "We expect procurement to gradually improve from late Summer towards Autumn," the company continued. "In preparation for the Holiday season, we will leverage appropriate means of shipment, and work to deliver as many Nintendo Switch systems as possible to consumers in every region.

Elsewhere in the new statements, Nintendo reveals overall sales of Switch systems declined by 22.9% around the world when compared to the same sales quarter last year. It's clear then that Nintendo has been hit particularly hard by a shortage of components with which to manufacture Switch consoles over the past few months.

The company echoed a similar sentiment just earlier this year in May. During the company's 2021 fiscal year financial report, it revealed Switch sales had declined by a total of 20% year-on-year, primarily due to chip scarcity around the world. Taking this into account then, it actually looks like sales of Nintendo Switch consoles have declined even further when comparing the two reports.

Late last year in November 2021, Nintendo said it would make six million fewer consoles than planned over the coming year due to components being hard to find.