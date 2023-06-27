Nintendo pledges a "smooth transition" from the Switch to its next console

The transition from the Nintendo Switch to its eventual successor, including Nintendo accounts, will be smooth, Nintendo has pledged.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa recently spoke during a shareholder Q&A, where the company president was asked about the transition to the Nintendo Switch's successor. Furukawa said Nintendo wants to do "as much as possible in order to smoothly transition" customers from the Nintendo Switch to the following console.

Nintendo plans to do this by taking advantage of the Nintendo Account system, Furukawa further stated. It seems like Nintendo has a plan to transfer Nintendo Accounts from the Nintendo Switch to its eventual successor, which will be sensational news to those who aren't too keen on leaving behind their established profiles and accounts when the next Nintendo console rolls around.

Why is Nintendo so keen on utilizing Nintendo Accounts for this? Because there's a staggering 290 million of them around the world on Nintendo Switch devices. When you've got that many customers using your accounts systems on your current console, it's a no-brainer to want to use this system to get customers from one console generation to the next.

That the Nintendo Switch's successor will hopefully feature Nintendo Accounts is really the first hint we've ever had about the next eventual console. Rumors earlier this year claimed Nintendo Switch games would drop off after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's release, in preparation for the Switch successor's launch next year.

Since Nintendo just revealed its pretty blockbuster Holiday 2023 line-up earlier this month though, including Super Mario Bros Wonder and other heavy hitters, those rumors don't look very truthful.

