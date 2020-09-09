Nintendo is reportedly increasing Switch production and telling developers to "make their games 4K-ready"

Nintendo is said to be increasing the production of the Switch to meet with demands and is telling developers to "make their games 4K-ready", according to a recent report.

In the report, which comes from Bloomberg , it claims that Nintendo has asked its assembly partners to "increase production" of the Switch console to 30 million units in a bid to meet demand. There's been a noticeable shortage of the console over the past few months and the demand has only increased thanks to the success of games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Interestingly, "several outside game developers" speaking anonymously to Bloomberg have reportedly also said that Nintendo is asking them to "make their games 4K-ready", which could suggest an upgrade or update is coming in the future.

Last month, another report from Bloomberg claimed that Nintendo is working on a new updated version of the Switch console that may launch early next year. The new model will reportedly have "more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics" and could release alongside first and third-party games. If developers have been asked to make their games ready for 4K resolution, this could give more credence to the idea that we may see a new console from Nintendo in 2021.

While news about a new console has yet to be confirmed, Nintendo certainly hasn't been quiet in the past few months. We've seen several surprise releases as well as announcements for upcoming games such as Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit in celebration of Mario's 35th anniversary. Most recently, a Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild prequel was also revealed with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

