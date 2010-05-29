Nintendo announces Pokemon Black & White release date, new legendaries

Nintendo of North America has officially announced Pokemon Black and White, giving the Fifth generation games a North American/European Spring 2011 release date. This isn’t shocking news as the games were announced weeks ago in Japan, but the sudden reveal of the games’ two new legendaries, Reshiram and Zekrom certainly is.

Above: Reshiram, cover legendaryfor Pokemon White

Above: Zekrom, cover legendary for Pokemon Black

As in previous games, these two legendaries will be the respective “covermons” for Pokemon Black and White, with Zekrom representing Black, and Reshiram repping White. No info on type or movesets yet, but given other legendaries track records, Psychic and Dark seem like safe bets. Their wings may also point to a Flying typing, though that seems too common for legendary Pokemon.

Nintendo has also launched their official Black & White page on the Pokemon site, which you can bookmark for later right here. We’ll still be keeping an eye out for info leaking out of Japan though, as they recently announced the new starters there only a few weeks ago.

In the meantime, keep an eye, or ear, out for the new episode of our all Pokemon podcast, Pokemon Monday, where we’ll be Chatot-ing (sorry) up this exciting new announcement!

