Nier Automata's Switch port might actually be the best place to play the 2017 game

Nier Automata's Nintendo Switch port is being praised as a "miracle" for achieving the "impossible."

PlatinumGames's stellar 2017 action-RPG launches on Nintendo Switch today, October 6, following reviews singing the port's praises. Firstly, The Washington Post reviewer Gene Park hails the Switch version of Nier Automata as an "impossible" port from developer Virtuos.

Nier Automata immediately becomes one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, with another stellar "impossible" port from developer Virtuos. At $40, this is a smartly priced, beautiful conversion. https://t.co/3QpaIUZeSHOctober 5, 2022

Secondly, RPG Site similarly praised the Nintendo Switch launch of Automata as a "miracle port." Both reviews wax lyrical about what developer Virtuos has achieved with the new port, particularly praising the relatively stable frame rate on Nintendo's console.

Nier Automata for Switch is a miracle port. Read our impressions: https://t.co/ueqstphe71 pic.twitter.com/YONZOotAyeSeptember 30, 2022

If you weren't aware, critics praise Automata partly because this new Nintendo Switch port runs better than the console versions at launch in 2017. Over five years ago, PlatinumGames's title was bereft with frame rate drops and other technical issues, which means the new Switch port might well be one of the best places to play Nier Automata.

As for the developer that's achieved this "impossible" feat, Virtuos is is stranger to excellent Nintendo Switch ports. We already have the developer to thank for the likes of Dying Light and Dark Souls Remastered on the console, two games that run sublimely on the small piece of technology.

As we initially reported back in June, the Switch port of Automata was always aiming for 30FPS in docked and handheld modes. This benchmark might have guaranteed Automata's technical success on Nintendo's console, as it generally clears that bar. This is another reason to pick up PlatinumGames's incredible action-RPG on the Nintendo Switch.

Elsewhere, we've got a Nier Automata anime adaptation debuting early next year in January 2023.