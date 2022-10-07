Nicholas Hoult to join Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

Renfield star Nicholas Hoult is joining yet another vampire movie – though we don't know if he'll a henchman this time.

According to Deadline, (opens in new tab) Hoult has signed on for an undisclosed role in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. The film is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Lily-Rose Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Bill Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him." Eggers is set to direct and pen the script.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles were initially cast in the lead roles before scheduling conflicts forced both performers to drop out (opens in new tab). Prior to the recast, the film was described as a remake of F. W. Murnau’s silent vampire film which would star Count Orlok of Transylvania, a vampire looking to buy a house in Germany and who then falls in love with the real-estate agent’s wife.

Hoult received an Emmy nomination for his performance in Hulu's The Great, and can be seen opposite Taylor-Joy in Searchlight's satirical comedy The Menu. The actor is also playing Dracula's infamous henchman in Chris McKay's Renfield, opposite Nicolas Cage. The film sees Renfield fall in love with an ordinary woman and subsequently decide that there must be more to life than just serving The Count.

Nosferatu does not yet have a release date, but it has been registered with the Czech Film Fund, meaning filming may start in Prague fairly soon.

