Next Call of Duty and two Activision games coming this year

A new "premium" Call of Duty game is coming this year, and so are two new games based on Activision IPs.

The news comes from Activision's latest earnings call (via Gematsu), in which the company detailed the "robust slate of content" coming in 2020. Accordingly, we can expect "the next premium release for Call of Duty," and "two titles based on library IP from Activision" later this year.

A new mainline Call of Duty game is exciting, if not entirely unexpected, but we still don't have anything official indicating what it'll actually be. Recent rumors suggest it could be a reboot of the Black Ops series, which would make a lot of sense with 2019's Modern Warfare reboot in mind.

Personally though, I'm even more intrigued about the two games based on Activision IPs. Again, with nothing official in the books, we can only speculate, and I'm eager to indulge. Could 2020 see the return of Crash Bandicoot, whose main series hasn't seen a new release since 2008? Or maybe a new Spyro game will follow from the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

Will the mountains of rumors about a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater sequel be proven true? Actually, that's not at all unlikely. Just today, professional skateboarder Jason Dill unambiguously confirmed a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater to be releasing this year. An earlier rumor suggests the next game in the series could be a sequel and feature five songs from punk band The Death Set.

Whatever Activision has up their sleeves for 2020, we're sure to learn more soon and we'll keep you up to speed as we learn more.

