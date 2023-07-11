Prime Day gaming PC deals LIVE: All the best discounts as they happen

Refresh

CYBERPOWERPC Centurion | £1,746 £1,677.60 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) One for UK folks now! In this CyberPowerPC Centurian, you actually get a pretty beefy machine at what Amazon says is its lowest price in 30 days. Up for grabs is an RTX 3080, 11th Gen Intel Core i9, 16GB of DDR4, 1TB of SSD, and a really nice chassis. All that can be yours for £1,677.60 - which altogether, isn't bad at all. I will say that this isn't the best for futureproofing - you won't be able to jump to DDR5 lightspeeds with an 11th Gen processor, even if it is an i9. If that isn't of interest, I can't see why this isn't a solid deal. Important note though: The Amazon listing says there are only 2 left in stock, so if you like it - hurry hurry!

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 OC | $279.99 $259.99 at Best Buy (Image credit: Future) Again, this isn't the biggest saving, but this is a great opportunity to get a brand-new component upgrade for slightly cheaper than it has been until now. We haven't gone hands-on with the Radeon RX 7600 yet, but the RX 7900 XT and XTX are probably my favourite GPUs on the market right now. More than that, if you hate the price of Nvidia's GPUs, the choice to go with an AMD card is a vote with your wallet. Don't be afraid, they offer incredible performance for their price, and shouldn't be dismissed as a lesser brand. AMD deserves more credit in the GPU arena in my opinion, and if you're in the market for a new mid-to-low-range graphics card, here's a solid option for $260. UK equivalent: ASRock Radeon RX 6600 | £249 £209.99 at eBuyer If you're in the UK, you also have the option to get an AMD GPU for cheaper just now. This is the last-gen version of the same card, this time from ASRock. In my opinion, last-gen AMD GPUs are still every bit as relevant as new ones, especially since they're getting cheaper and cheaper.

Corsair Vengeance i7400 | $2,699.99 $2,399.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Time for a new-gen build! Here we have a Corsair i7400 gaming desktop that houses 32GB of some of our favorite DDR5, an RTX 4070 Ti, a 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700K, and a 1TB SSD. I'll warn you now, I'm not the biggest fan of the RTX 4070 Ti, and it's unlikely you see me recommend many deals that include one this Prime Day. But I can speak to the quality of the processor here since I'm in the middle of reviewing it in our testing rig. More than that, the case this machine comes in is the 4000D Airflow, which is very popular with PC builders for its serviceability and its natural cooling. All in all, it's over $2,000 - that's the catch of a bigger-name brand. That said, it's not bad for all these newer-gen parts lumped together.

WD Black SN850X 1TB | $159.99 $59.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Don't forget about components when it comes to Prime Day gaming PC deals! If you're assembling the parts to build your own machine, or you're just looking to get some smaller upgrades since affording a larger purchase amidst cost of living crises is a tall order - I'm looking out for you! The WD Black SN850X is one of our top SSD recommendations, and it's going seriously, seriously cheap for Prime Day - and that's saying something since all SSDs have been on offer so frequently for the last year. This is pretty much as quick as a PCIe gen 4 drive is going to get, and right now you can grab a whole 1TB of space for a ridiculous $59.99. It's also available with a heatsink if you want to grab one for your PS5 as well... I wouldn't blame you at this price. UK Equivalent: WD Black SN850X 2TB | £148.44 £108.99 at Amazon

Asus ROG Strix G15 | $1,429.99 $999.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Here's the biggest saving so far - and the first PC under a grand. This one is back on Amazon, and is a Prime-exclusive deal, so you'll need to be an existing member or take out a free trial. For just $999.99 down from $1,429.99, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700F, an RTX 3060, 16GB of DDR4, and 1TB of SSD which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed on it. The G15 is a great line of gaming PCs, and it appears on our best gaming PC list. This isn't as powerful as some of the configurations of the G15 I've seen before, but for (just) under a grand, this is a really great deal. Moreover, it's a whole $100 lower than its previous cheapest-ever price on Amazon. UK equivalent: Asus ROG Strix G15, RTX 3050, Intel Core i5 | £1,199 £899 at Very This UK version takes quite a hit in terms of power and storage space, but it's a competitive price. I'd say you can find better for the money this Prime Day, but if it's the G15 you want, this is an option. Luckily, this is a very upgradable machine.

Skytech Shadow Gaming PC | $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Ok - mulligan! Scratch that first one, Newegg has it one-upped. This isn't the biggest saving, but in fairness, Newegg has this priced really reasonably anyway - another tell that no one has been buying the latest generation of PCs and GPUs recently. Inside this Skytech Shadow priced at just $1,099.99, you get an even more contemporary version of the 3060 Ti build I got the ball rolling with. This houses an RTX 4060 Ti, an AMD Ryzen 5-5600X processor, 16GB of DDR4, and a 1TB SSD. The bonus here? You don't need to be a Prime member to benefit.

iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC | $1,349.99 $1,199.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Alright - let's kick things off with one of the go-to brands for gaming PC bargain buying. iBUYPOWER gets you some really solid configurations for the money, and in this Pro SlateMR Gaming PC you get an RTX 3060 Ti, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4, and a whole 1TB of SSD space to play with. I'd love to see some more DDR5 builds go on offer this Prime Day, but this price for an RTX 3060 Ti build is a nice way to start things off. Oh, and the Amazon listing says there are only 6 left in stock, and it's priced at $1,199.99. Might be one to pull the trigger on quickly if you like it. As for UK shoppers, there's a CyberPowerPC that has an RTX 3060 and an 11th Gen i9 which is on offer for £1,099. It isn't exact, but it's close enough to an equivalent for now.