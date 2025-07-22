Nintendo Switch 2 restocks are live now - Target and Amazon make moves in the US, with masses of stock available in the UK

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks are springing to life this week, with an almost-clean sweep of green lights in the UK and a couple of retail leads in the US. Antonline is back in action Stateside, and nearly every retailer I've checked has the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock across the pond. That's certainly a relief now that DK's in play.

Donkey Kong has smashed through those stock room floors and unearthed a whole treasure trove of handhelds this week. Amazon, Currys, Very, Nintendo, ShopTo, Ebuyer, The Game Collection, and EE are all in action in the UK today, with delivery as early as tomorrow. Meanwhile, Amazon is still kicking with its invites in the US.

I've been watching Nintendo Switch 2 restocks since those early pre-order days, and tracking hard-to-find stock since the PS5 and Xbox Series X first landed. I'm sticking with the hunt this week, bringing you all the latest stock movements live as they happen.

Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I started tracking high-demand pre-orders back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched and have covered everything from the PS Portal to 30th Anniversary limited edition runs since then. I know which retailers to watch for new stock drops, when those restocks are likely to happen, and how to make sure you finish up with a console in your hands on day one.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

✅ Amazon | Request invite

If you just want the handheld by itself, Amazon is your best bet right now. The online retail giant only recently opened up its Nintendo Switch 2 stock for the first time, and you'll need to request an invite to be in with a shot.

✅ Antonline | In stock

Antonline is back in action with Nintendo Switch 2 bundles this morning. You'll be buying some extra gadgets and games to have access to the handheld here, but everything is still at MSRP.

✅ Target | In stock

Target is now live with Nintendo Switch 2 stock ready to order online. That's with a fairly speedy delivery time as well.

Walmart | Check stock

Walmart has offered up a few Nintendo Switch 2 stock drops in the last few weeks, but is currently only offering handhelds with inflated priced.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop is still prioritizing in-store purchases over online restocks, so you're better off heading down to your local retailer rather than camping on the site.

Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy was previously reserving Nintendo Switch 2 stock for physical stores, but it looks like that might be changing. The website now states the handheld is simply 'sold out,' which could mean more online drops are on the way.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

Nintendo US hasn't been as forthcoming as its UK site in online restocks. While I've seen several across the pond, this official store has been quiet in the US.

Newegg | Check for stock

Newegg itself doesn't have any Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds on the shelves, but third party marketplace sellers are using the platform to sell at some particularly high markups.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

✅ Amazon | In stock

Speedy delivery and a sturdy supply, Amazon is my go-to for Nintendo Switch 2 stock today.

✅ Currys | In stock

Currys is awash with Nintendo Switch 2 bundles right now. The actual solo handheld is unavailable, but Mario Kart World bundles are still up for grabs and you can get 15% off Donkey Kong Bananza with code DK15.

✅ Very | In stock

Very is back in action as well this week, with the Mario Kart World bundle ready to ship and a range of additional games and accessories up for grabs as well.

✅ Nintendo Store | In stock

Nintendo is back with stock of both the Nintendo Switch 2 and its Mario Kart World bundle right now.

✅ ShopTo | In stock

ShopTo has the Mario Kart World bundle ready to ship with same-day dispatch if you're fast enough.

✅ Ebuyer | In stock

Ebuyer has the Mario Kart World bundle in stock and ready to go from July 30. This is a pre-order for the retailer's next batch of stock, but there's not long to wait now.

✅ The Game Collection | In stock

You'll need to be a Harry Potter fan to make The Game Collection's latest bundle worth your while. You're spending more than the £395 price of the handheld here, but picking up a copy of Hogwarts Legacy and a Switch 2 Camera.

✅ EE | In stock for mobile customers

EE is keeping its Nintendo Switch 2 stock back for its monthly mobile customers, though it's worth noting this contract price will see you paying far more for the handheld over time.