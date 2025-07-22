Nintendo Switch 2 restocks are live now - Target and Amazon make moves in the US, with masses of stock available in the UK
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks are springing to life this week, with an almost-clean sweep of green lights in the UK and a couple of retail leads in the US. Antonline is back in action Stateside, and nearly every retailer I've checked has the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock across the pond. That's certainly a relief now that DK's in play.
Donkey Kong has smashed through those stock room floors and unearthed a whole treasure trove of handhelds this week. Amazon, Currys, Very, Nintendo, ShopTo, Ebuyer, The Game Collection, and EE are all in action in the UK today, with delivery as early as tomorrow. Meanwhile, Amazon is still kicking with its invites in the US.
I've been watching Nintendo Switch 2 restocks since those early pre-order days, and tracking hard-to-find stock since the PS5 and Xbox Series X first landed. I'm sticking with the hunt this week, bringing you all the latest stock movements live as they happen.
Check Nintendo Switch 2 stock
- ✅ Amazon: Request invite
- ✅ Target: In stock
- ✅ Antonline: In stock
- Walmart: Inflated price
- GameStop: In-store only
- Best Buy: Check stock
- Nintendo: Check stock
- Newegg: Inflated price
UK
- ✅ Amazon: In stock
- ✅ Currys: In stock
- ✅ Very: In stock
- ✅ The Game Collection: In stock
- ✅ EE: In stock
- ✅ ShopTo: In stock
- ✅ Nintendo: In stock
- ✅ Ebuyer: In stock
- Argos: Check stock
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US
✅ Amazon | Request invite
If you just want the handheld by itself, Amazon is your best bet right now. The online retail giant only recently opened up its Nintendo Switch 2 stock for the first time, and you'll need to request an invite to be in with a shot.
Walmart | Check stock
Walmart has offered up a few Nintendo Switch 2 stock drops in the last few weeks, but is currently only offering handhelds with inflated priced.
GameStop | Check stock
GameStop is still prioritizing in-store purchases over online restocks, so you're better off heading down to your local retailer rather than camping on the site.
Best Buy | Check stock
Best Buy was previously reserving Nintendo Switch 2 stock for physical stores, but it looks like that might be changing. The website now states the handheld is simply 'sold out,' which could mean more online drops are on the way.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
Nintendo US hasn't been as forthcoming as its UK site in online restocks. While I've seen several across the pond, this official store has been quiet in the US.
Newegg | Check for stock
Newegg itself doesn't have any Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds on the shelves, but third party marketplace sellers are using the platform to sell at some particularly high markups.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK
✅ EE | In stock for mobile customers
EE is keeping its Nintendo Switch 2 stock back for its monthly mobile customers, though it's worth noting this contract price will see you paying far more for the handheld over time.
Argos | Check stock
We nearly had a clean sweep in the UK, but Argos isn't showing up as in stock for me right now. I've tried a few post codes, and it's still worth testing yours.
Live updates
Ah a new Mario Kart World bundle listing
There seems to be two Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundles listed on Target's search page right now. One's out of stock, but the other is still very much alive.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | $499.99 at Target
Mario Kart World bundle is out, but the Nintendo Switch 2 is still in stock at Target
Target still has the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 on the shelves this morning, though the Mario Kart World bundle has sold out. We know retailers are receiving smaller allocations of the handhelds by themselves, so this one will likely move even quicker.
Nintendo Switch 2 | $449.99 at Target
Target is live!
Target has just dropped its latest Nintendo Switch 2 restock, with the Mario Kart World bundle up for grabs for shipping. This stock will arrive pretty speedy as well, currently slated for just a couple of days delivery time, depending on where you are.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | $499.99 at Target
PSA: Don't opt for Walmart's inflated prices
Walmart has the Nintendo Switch 2 on the shelves this week, but only via third party marketplace sellers. That means we're looking at prices well above the standard $449.99. More handhelds will become available soon, it's not worth paying reseller rates.
Where should you buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK today?
I'd opt for Amazon over other retailers in the UK right now. This is the fastest delivery time I've seen, and there's still a solid supply of Mario Kart World bundles up for grabs. On top of that, you won't need to buy into larger bundles in order to secure your handheld.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | £429.99 at Amazon
Will Walmart have more Nintendo Switch 2 stock this week?
Walmart last offered Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the first week of July, but has been quiet since then. That does mean we've had a couple of weeks for the retailer to gather up some new supplies, which could spell success later in the week. I don't have a crystal ball, and the rumor mill remains quiet but this could be one to watch.
Antonline has three bundles up for grabs
The cheapest bundle at Antonline is this Donkey Kong Bananza number, with a Mario Kart World console and a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera. That sets you back $624.97 for the lot, but if you want to trade out that camera for a Pro Controller or extra set of Joy-Con there are other options available.
Nintendo Switch 2 (Mario Kart World) | Donkey Kong Bananza | Switch 2 Camera | $624.97 at Antonline
Amazon US's lottery is still rolling
Amazon's invite request system isn't first come first served, it's a lottery process. That means it's well worth requesting that all-important email while you continue your Nintendo Switch 2 stock hunt, it's handy to have in the back pocket.
Currys actually has some discounts going
You can save 15% on a copy of Donkey Kong Bananza when you grab your Nintendo Switch 2 at Currys - just be sure to use the promo code DK15 at checkout. That brings the £64.99 physical version down to £55.24.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | £429.99 at Currys
The UK is swimming in stock
Nearly all the UK retailers I've checked this morning have Nintendo Switch 2 stock live on the shelves and ready to go. The only store that isn't immediately giving me a green light is Argos, and that's one to check by post code anyway.