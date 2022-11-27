Live
Cyber Monday board game deals live: all the best price cuts in one place
Save with the biggest and best Cyber Monday board game deals here, live and as they happen
Cyber Monday board game deals are another chance to get some massive discounts ahead of the Holidays. In some ways, they're a last hurrah before the sales season wraps up; although some price cuts stick around into December, most of the good ones dry up before then.
That's why we've had our bargain-hunting experts rounding up all the best offers so far right here. There's not a lot of time before the Cyber Monday board game deals wrap up, so we've team's tried to make it a little easier by delivering the most tempting offers right to your screen. If there are reductions on the best board games, you'll find them here.
Basically, keep a close eye on this page over the course of 2022's Cyber Monday board game deals. It'll be regularly updated as and when we discover new offers we think are worth your time, and you'll find price analysis here as well to help you decide whether the saving is decent or a dud.
Today's best Cyber Monday board game deals in the USA
- Amazon: Massive discounts on games for adults and families (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Get half price family games like Monopoly (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Save up to $12 on strategy essentials like Pandemic Legacy (opens in new tab)
- Entertainment Earth: Save $40 on Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and more (opens in new tab)
- Target: Buy 2, get 1 free (opens in new tab)
- Disney Villainous:
$39.99$20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Betrayal at House on the Hill:
$55.99$28.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Exploding Kittens:
$20$9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Today's best Cyber Monday board game deals in the UK
- Amazon: Up to £16 off Star Wars Villainous, Wingspan, and beyond (opens in new tab)
- Very: Save up to £10 on Hasbro, Ravensburger and more (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: 25% off selected classic games (opens in new tab)
- Zavvi: Big savings across a range of Monopoly editions (opens in new tab)
- Magic Madhouse: Save £26 on Cash N Guns (opens in new tab)
- Wayland Games: Up to 80% off games in the sale (opens in new tab)
Ticket to Ride |
$54.99 $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If Ticket to Ride isn't already on your shelf, now's the time to rectify that. You'll find a $15 discount available at Amazon right now, dropping the track-building strategy game down to $30 (opens in new tab) in this weekend's Cyber Monday board game deals. We have seen this cheaper in the past, with things dropping around $5 cheaper in the summer. However, we're far more used to seeing this one on sale for around $45 on a day to day basis which makes this a solid offer.
UK: Ticket to Ride (Europe) |
£44.99 £22.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
And there we go - that's me done for the day. Don't think you'll be left high and dry when it comes to Cyber Monday board game deals, though. My colleagues will be taking it from here, and they'll keep the discounts coming until I return for round two tomorrow. Have a great evening, and thanks for following along!
Pokemon TCG Pokemon Go Tins |
$21.98 $14.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
If you're a big fan of the Pokemon Trading Card Game and also love Pokemon Go, you're in for a treat - you can pick up a tin of four boosters for a heavily reduced $14.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's $7 less than usual, which is great value considering how rarely the card game goes on offer.
Just don't hang around for too long. It's already flying off shelves according to Walmart, so be aware that you might not be able to take advantage of this offer soon.
Betrayal at House on the Hill (3rd edition) |
$55.99 $28.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Here's another holdover from Black Friday - the most recent edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill for a hugely reduced $28.79 at Amazon. This genuinely excellent update only came out earlier this year and has been one of my favorite 2022 games, so I've got no trouble at all recommending it while it's cheap in the Cyber Monday board game deals.
UK price:
£44.99 £37.45 at Zatu Games (opens in new tab)
Disney Villainous |
$39.99 $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Top of my list for the best Cyber Monday board game deals so far is Disney Villainous, now weighing in at $20 via Amazon (opens in new tab) rather than $39.99. That's literally half the price, and we very rarely see this popular strategy game drop all that much in cost.
UK price:
£39.99 £24.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The best US Cyber Monday board game deals so far
There are almost too many good Cyber Monday board game deals flying around at once, and it's a little overwhelming. To help you focus in on the best offers, I've rounded up my favorites from the sale so far. Top of the list would have to be Disney Villainous for $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost $40.
Don't hang about for too long with these; I'm already starting to see some reductions ending, so you might not have a great deal of time to take advantage of them.
- Disney Villainous |
$39.99$20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Betrayal at House on the Hill (3rd edition) |
$55.99$28.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Exploding Kittens |
$20$9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Pokemon Go card tins |
$21.98$14.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Mysterium |
$54.99$24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Catan |
$49$30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 7 Wonders Architects |
$49.99$39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Telestrations |
$19.99$9.99 at Target (opens in new tab)
- What Next |
$49.99$34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- The Chameleon |
$19.79$13.85 at Target (opens in new tab)
- Nemesis |
$149.99$110.61 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ticket to Ride San Francisco |
$24.99$12.49 at Target (opens in new tab)
- Tacocat Spelled Backwards |
$14.99$9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood |
$95$80.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Herd Mentality |
$19.99$16 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion |
$49.99$34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- The Quacks of Quedlinburg |
$49.99$39.99 at Amazon
- Alien: Fate of the Nostromo |
$20.99$14.69 at Target (opens in new tab)
- Ticket to Ride |
$54.99$30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Mansions of Madness |
$109.99$87.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Hey folks, and welcome to our live blog coverage of the top Cyber Monday board game deals! My name's Benjamin, and I'm the GamesRadar+ Tabletop and Merch Editor. I've been writing about board games and the discounts that come along with them for over three years now, and that means I'll be able to point you toward the best ones here. Let's get going, shall we?
