Black Friday gaming laptop deals live: all the best gaming laptop deals and savings
Looking for some portable PC gaming? See what's the best offers are with our live coverage
Our Black Friday gaming laptop deals live coverage will be the most up to date way of seeing what sort of money off you can get on some portable PC gaming. We'll be updating this blog by the minute with the biggest savings and discounts as we find them over the Black Friday sales. If you've been looking for a cheap gaming laptop this is the place to be. From modest low spec gaming on the go to travel sized rig-in-a-box monsters, it'll be here.
You can check how we test gaming laptops to get a better idea of how we look at equipment and see what the good and the bad is out there. The big focus here obviously is savings, with money off already appearing across a range of specs, models and makes.
There are likely to be countless Black Friday gaming laptop deals arriving as we get closer to the main event, as well as Black Friday gaming PC deals for some less portable savings action. And if you're after some more general Black Friday gaming deals we can help you there as well.
Whatever sort of setup you're after keep checking in here for live and upto the minute coverage of our Black Friday gaming laptop deals.
Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the US
- Amazon: RTX rigs now starting at just $599 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: 3070 configurations now under $1,000 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: save up to $950 on Dell and Alienware machines (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: up to $650 off and free Game Pass subscriptions (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: powerful Gigabyte rigs from $729 with price protection (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: MSI and Acer machines from $599 (opens in new tab)
Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the UK
- Amazon: Asus, HP, and Razer up to £700 off (opens in new tab)
- Currys: rigs now starting at just £599 plus free Call of Duty (opens in new tab)
- Ebuyer: save up to £784 on Asus, MSI, Razer, and Lenovo (opens in new tab)
- Laptops Direct: save up to £1,000 on Razer Blade machines (opens in new tab)
- Very: budget Asus laptops from £559 (opens in new tab)
MSI GF63 15.6" Gaming Laptop |
$632 $499.99 at Walmart
There's a smaller more modest offering here both in terms of savings and hardware. With a $133 discount this 15.6" MSI gaming laptop sneaks in at just under the $500 mark. For that price you get an Intel Core i5-11400H and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB Memory, 256GB NVMe SSD and Windows 11. It might not be the most powerful option but you'll get upto seven hours battery life out of a decent portable set up.
GIGABYTE AERO 16 XE5 Gaming Laptop |
$2449.99 $1999.99 at Newegg
Okay, that's a big price but with nearly 50% off it's an even bigger saving. For that money you get a 16" screen hiding a Intel Core i7 and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, as well as 16GB DDR5 RAM 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Home. It's a powerful laptop with an even more powerful saving.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop |
$999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
There's a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 inside this Predator Helios gaming laptop. It's from Acers and also packs in an Intel i7, 166GB DDR5 and a 512GB SSD inside a 15.6" sized laptop with a 4-zone RGB keyboard. And with $500 off you won't see that sort of power and saving combination often.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop |
$999.99 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get three months of Xbox GamePass with this 15.6" FHD Display gaming laptop Black Friday deal. This Lenovo includes an AMD Ryzen 5 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics to give you some reasonable specs for portable gaming with a $300 saving. If that's not exactly what you're after there's also a few other discounted configurations - namely AMD Ryzen 5/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Intel Core i5/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and an Intel i7/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti - but the one we've listed is by far the biggest saving.
