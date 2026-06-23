<a id="elk-41f89a7c-02c5-4787-96af-ac85a6a75459"></a><h2 id="welcome-2">Welcome!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-6c346638-c77d-4474-b41c-ee10a5ea34e5"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="oWvCRbFh8CbqP2FrHc87fA" name="Lego Prime Day" alt="Lego Pikachu against a blue background with a Prime Day box visible behind" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/oWvCRbFh8CbqP2FrHc87fA.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon, Lego)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="elk-6587c976-645d-4885-bb39-03c46c794198">Good morning everyone, and welcome to the party! Prime Day is now well and truly underway, and I'm on-hand to run through all of the best offers I can find here. If you want the best savings, you're in the right place. Let's get cracking, shall we?</p>\n