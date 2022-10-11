Amazon Prime Day board game sales live - get money off new and old favorites

Refresh

Pandemic World of Warcraft strategy board game - now $49.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) If you'd prefer a more fantastical take on the classic Pandemic series, you can now get a World of Warcraft-themed version inspired by Wrath of the Lich King. Rather than having you fend off diseases, this one has you battling zombies with an all-new (and very appealing) combat system. It's $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, which is the game's lowest ever price.



UK price: Now £46.99 (was £54) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Pandemic co-op board game - now $24.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) OK, we'll admit that this game always seems to be on sale. And we're always banging on about how great it is. But firstly, $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) isn't a bad price on what we'd argue is a modern classic. Secondly, its blend of edge-of-your-seat tactics and teamwork has yet to be beaten in the tabletop world. That makes this offer in today's Amazon Prime Day board game deals something of a winner.



UK price: Now £24.99 (was £44.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition horror game - now $35.69 (was $55.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) The latest version of this horror classic hasn't even been out a year, so seeing it tumble down to its lowest ever price to $35.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) in today's Amazon Prime Day board game deals is... well, we suppose you could say it's frightfully good (yes, that was as painful for us as it was for you). As we mentioned in our Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition review, it's the perfect update to this beloved franchise.



UK price: Now £33.49 (was £41.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Wingspan strategy game - now $47.33 (was $65) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Alright, so this game's theme might not light your world on fire at first glance. But trust us, it isn't as dry as it first seems. This is comfortably one of the best games we've played for a long while, and it has the critical reception to show its mettle (it won the prestigious Spiel des Jahres awards a few years ago). Thoroughly chilled out but also very tactical and moreish in a satisfying way, Wingspan is well worth a look for $47.33 at Amazon (opens in new tab) even if that isn't its lowest price. A cracking entry in today's Amazon Prime Day board game sales.



UK price: £36.59 (was £59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Mysterium co-op game - now $27.29 (was $54.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) One of the better - and more popular - co-op games on shelves right now has been hit with a mighty $27.70 discount, bringing it to a dangerously reasonable $27.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab). While that isn't Mysterium's lowest ever price, this is the cheapest it's been since the end of 2021. As such, the offer gives us a very strong start to the Amazon Prime Day board game sales. And because this one has you working alongside a ghost to solve their murder, it's probably one of the quirkier entries as well.

7 Wonders Architects strategy game - now $27.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) This is one our surprise favorites from 2022 thanks to its accessible strategy gameplay that anyone can get to grips with, so seeing it tumble to its lowest ever price by around $7 shows that the Amazon Prime board game sales mean business. This spinoff has never been cheaper than $34.99, so getting it for $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (a $22 saving in total) isn't an opportunity to pass up.

MTG Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck Bedecked Brokers - now $17.99 (was $44) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) That's a cracking offer on one of the latest MTG decks, and you're saving an impressive $26 in total now that it's $17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) in the Amazon Prime Day board game sales. Although this is the minimal packaging version without a fancy box, it still includes the same 100 cards. Plus, you're getting Bedecked Brokers - a solid Commander option that revolves around the Green, Blue, and White Mana types - for its lowest price by just under $10. Alternatively, you can opt for another New Capenna Commander Deck, Cabaretti Cacophany, for $23.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of $44.

Azul puzzle board game - now $22.49 (was $39.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) As you might be able to tell from our glowing Azul review, we're big fans of this one at GamesRadar+ HQ. With that in mind, being able to get it for $22.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (a discount of $17.60) is a no-brainer for us to recommend… particularly if you want a gift for puzzle-loving family members. While it has been cheaper in the past, that was back in October 2021 and hasn't been matched since. In fact, we've barely seen it go below $24 in the entirety of this year.