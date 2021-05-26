New Tomorrow War trailer sees Chris Pratt fight for humanity's future

A new trailer for Amazon's upcoming sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War is here – and it features Chris Pratt time traveling, fighting aliens, and still finding time to drop a few one-liners, too.

Pratt plays Dan Forester, a high school teacher and family man whose normal life is interrupted by visitors from 30 years in the future – humanity is fighting (and losing) a war, and they need some extra help from the past. After scientists develop a way to draft soldiers from the past to join them in their fight, Dan is drafted into an army with soldiers from the present and future who must fight an alien enemy that threatens to wipe out humanity once and for all.

The movie is helmed by The Lego Movie director Chris McKay in his live-action directing debut with a script by Zach Dean, who previously penned movies including Deadfall and 24 Hours to Live. Pratt, who’s also on board as executive producer, stars alongside J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Keith Powers, and Sam Richardson.

The movie was originally slated to hit cinemas on Christmas Day in 2020, but it was pushed back to July 2021, taking Mission: Impossible 7’s release spot. However, the continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic means the studio has ultimately opted for a streaming release instead. This was a big buy for Amazon, too – the streamer reportedly paid an eye-watering $200 million for The Tomorrow War.