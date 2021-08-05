New spy movie starring Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, and more is coming to Apple TV Plus

Argylle, a new spy movie from the director of Kingsman, is coming to Apple TV Plus, Deadline reports. The streamer is reportedly set to spend around $200 million on the movie.

The movie has a stacked ensemble cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa in her first acting role. Matthew Vaughn is directing, while Jason Fuchs penned the script.

Based on the novel of the same name by Ellie Conway (which isn't set to be published until next year), Argylle follows the world's top spy who becomes caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. So far, so mysterious.

As well as the Kingsman movies, an action spy franchise starring Taron Egerton and Colin Firth, Vaughn also wrote and directed the fantasy adventure movie Stardust , superhero comedy Kick-Ass , and X-Men: First Class . His next big-screen offering is a Kingsman prequel, titled The King's Man, which will star Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton and is set for release on December 22, 2021.

