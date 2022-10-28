New Sony studio is "co-developing an exciting new project with Naughty Dog in a beloved franchise"

A new PlayStation studio is working alongside Uncharted and The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog on a new project in "a beloved franchise."

We just recently heard that PlayStation is building a new studio to work alongside Naughty Dog on an unannounced project, and now new information has shown that the project is from an existing franchise.

"We are a new PlayStation studio based in San Diego, CA," reads a newly posted job listing (opens in new tab) (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)). "Our team seeks to impact SIE positively by inspiring the thoughts and emotions of players worldwide through an amazing gaming experience. Currently we are co-developing an exciting new project with Naughty Dog in a beloved franchise."

We don't know for sure which franchise this is referring to, but given the two studios involved, we can make some fairly educated guesses. The job listing from earlier this week originally made reference to the San Diego-based PlayStation Visual Arts Studio, which was originally formed to help grow PlayStation's biggest franchises. Most recently, it helped with The Last of Us Part 1 remake. It appears this new studio, also based in San Diego, marks a transition for Visual Arts into developing (or at least co-developing) its own projects.

Bloomberg (opens in new tab) reported last year that PlayStation Visual Arts has had ambitions in game direction for years, so this latest round of job listings suggests its plans are finally coming to fruition. Whether the resulting project will be from Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, Uncharted, Jak and Daxter, or some other PlayStation universe is still an unknown.



