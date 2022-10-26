The Last of Us Part 1 studio partners with Naughty Dog once again, this time for an unannounced project

PlayStation is hiring people to work on a "currently unannounced" project that's being developed by both Naughty Dog and PlayStation Visual Arts Studio - the same duo who brought us The Last of Us Part 1 .

As spotted by Push Square (opens in new tab), PlayStation recently put out a job listing for a ' Senior Producer' (opens in new tab) who would join "a new internal game development team" at PlayStation Visual Arts. "This high visibility project is being developed in collaboration with Naughty Dog," the job listing reads, "though currently unannounced, we have a clear vision and plan to release. Using our existing expertise and premier talent, we will guarantee a high visual quality bar for the game and a compelling experience for our players."

In case you didn't know, PlayStation Visual Arts is the studio responsible for developing The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of Naughty Dog's original PS3 title from 2013. According to the job listing, the studio is "an award-winning, full-production group, that specializes in animation, motion capture, cinematics, art, and scanning." A set of skills that probably come in handy when developing the AAA action-adventure games we're used to seeing from Naughty Dog.

We're sure Naughty Dog needs no introduction but in case you didn't know, the studio is responsible for creating the original The Last of Us game, its sequel The Last of Us Part 2 , as well as the Uncharted series and many more iconic PlayStation franchises. You'd be forgiven for thinking that this partnership could lead to a The Last of Us Part 2 remake, but considering the sequel was only released in 2020 and already has a PS5 upgrade - this seems pretty unlikely.

Instead, it's possible that PlayStation has plans to remake another one of Naughty Dog's older games such as Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, or perhaps a brand-new game altogether. After all, Naughty Dog did recently hint that it's hiring for new Uncharted games.