The Last of Us Part 2 voice actor wants to reprise her role as Abby in Part 3

The Last of Us Part 2 voice actor Laura Bailey says she's "definitely" up for returning as Abby if Part 3 ends up happening.

Even if you've not played that many video games, chances are you've come across Laura Bailey before. Among many, many others, she's lent her vocal tones to the likes of BloodRayne in the vampire-themed action game of the same name and, more recently, Kait Diaz in Gears of War 4 and 5. She's also the voice of Abby Anderson, a controversial figure in The Last of Us Part 2 who, to put it mildly, wasn't well-liked by a lot players. But neither the character's frosty reception nor the fan backlash that Bailey received, as a result, has put her off returning to the role.

In an interview with Comic Book Movie (opens in new tab), Bailey revealed she's keen to play Abby again in The Last of Us Part 3 if given the opportunity. "I would definitely go back to her," the actress said. "I know there was a lot of drama and response to her character, but it was one of the most influential roles I've had in my life. I would 100% go back to play more Abby if the opportunity came up."

Naughty Dog hasn't confirmed whether or not fans can expect to see The Last of Us Part 3. Given the popularity of the series, we wouldn't be surprised if the developer does end up revisiting it at some point, but when and how is another matter entirely.

During the interview, Bailey also commented on the upcoming HBO adaptation of The Last of Us saying it "looks amazing" and she "cannot wait to see more of it". The first trailer was recently unveiled, giving fans a taste of what to expect when the series launches next year. Needless to say, it's going to be bleak.

The Last of Us Part 1 launched on PS5 last month. In our review, we described Naughty's Dog's latest effort as "A remake of exceptional craftsmanship and creative restraint".

