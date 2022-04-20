Naughty Dog hints that it's hiring for new Uncharted games

Naughty Dog seems to be hiring for new Uncharted projects, according to an in-house recruiter.

As spotted by VGC, Christina-Marie Drake McBrearty recently posted to LinkedIn confirming her new job at the studio behind the Uncharted and The Last of Us franchises.

In the post, McBrearty said that she'll be "helping to staff a variety of roles," with a focus on creative jobs. She confirmed that she'll "be building future teams for not only new titles but for the legacy of Uncharted."

It's not exactly clear what McBrearty means by that. While Naughty Dog has said "never say never" when it comes to Uncharted 5, it definitely hasn't been focused on the series in recent years, with rumors of multiple The Last of Us projects swirling instead. Days Gone studio Sony Bend was said to have been tasked with creating a new Uncharted game, but there was no confirmation of those reports, and the developer has since dropped the project, with its current state uncertain.

It's also important to note that McBrearty states that she's looking at the "legacy" of Uncharted. While that could be a slight play on words considering the historical nature of the series and 2017 spin-off The Lost Legacy, it might also hint at the past, rather than the future, of Uncharted. That approach seems surprising, as with the release of the Legacy of Thieves Collection earlier this year, all of the major games in the franchise have been remastered in some way.

While The Last of Us is thought to be taking up the brunt of Naughty Dogs' resources right now, it's unlikely to be leaving Nathan Drake and co behind for good, especially after the success of the Uncharted film, which was released earlier this year. For now, however, we'll have to wait and see what the series' future is - and if the studio is still hiring at the creative level, it could be a pretty long wait.

