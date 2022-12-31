New Sonic the Hedgehog Lego kits will reportedly release in August 2023

Rumor has it, five new Sonic the Hedgehog Lego kits are set to release in August 2023.

The five sets will reportedly range in size from 292 to 802 parts and will retail from around $30 to $100. It's thought they'll be available in the first wave in August 2023, although the precise release dates and designs have yet to be confirmed.

As leaked ahead of time by Lego site Promobricks (opens in new tab) (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)), the five new kits - codenamed "Lemon" at the time - will feature different levels from the iconic game that may combine with the existing Green Hill Zone set. Unlike the Mario sets, it's thought they retail with the collectible minifigs included, too.

"Another special feature of the LEGO Sonic 2023 novelties should be a kind of launching device, which is included in every set," the site teases (translated via Google Translate).

"With this, the Sonic minifigure, which you have to put in a ball, can be shot through the corresponding level. What exactly the sets will look like and which minifigures will be included is not yet known."

It's not the first time sonic has been immortalized in Lego, of course. This time last year, Lego announced a brand-new set based upon the iconic Green Hill Zone (opens in new tab) from 1991's Sonic the Hedgehog.

Conceived by "superfan" Viv Grannell – who submitted their idea through the Lego Ideas platform and received 10,000 votes from other fans to propel their dream into reality – this new "analog version of the Green Hill Zone gives fans the chance to build and display a piece of gaming history".

Did you see Lego's festive take on the iconic Home Alone movie? It's been a long time coming, but the Home Alone set is finally here, and we've reviewed it so - unlike the Wet Bandits - you'll know exactly what you're getting into before you take on Kevin McCallister and the iconic McCallister home.

"If you love Lego and Home Alone, it's hard to fault this product," we wrote in our review (opens in new tab), which awarded the kit an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5 for its numerous Home Alone references, dollhouse functionality, and brilliant booby traps.

"In my opinion, it's worth the money not only for the amount of Lego you get but the joy and nostalgia the build brings. Now all I need is Kevin's uncle Rob and aunt Georgette's townhouse on New York's 95th Street, or maybe Duncan's Toy Chest, to complete the set."