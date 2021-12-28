Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Lego set goes on sale New Year's Day

Lego has announced a brand-new set based upon the iconic Green Hill Zone from 1991's Sonic the Hedgehog.

Conceived by "superfan" Viv Grannell – who submitted their idea through the Lego Ideas platform and received 10,000 votes from other fans to propel their dream into reality – this new "analog version of the Green Hill Zone gives fans the chance to build and display a piece of gaming history".

"Lots of fun details and easter eggs have been incorporated into 1125-piece set including five Minifigures - an updated version of Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, Dr. Eggman, and the Phantom Ruby," the product description explains.

"Also included are 10 boxes of golden-colored Rings and a Technic lever to spring Sonic and friends into the air. And just like in the game, you can earn a gem reward as you build the set! This fun-filled LEGO build results in a dynamic display set or one that can be played with by any Sonic or LEGO fan for years to come."

The set carries an 18+ age rating and measures 17cm/7 inches in height, with a width of 26cm/14 inches and a depth of 6cm/2.5 inches. In all, the set boasts 1125 pieces and will retail for $70 / €70 / £60 from the official Lego online store from January 1, 2022.

ICYMI, Nintendo's three Luigi's Mansion Lego sets also officially go on sale on New Year's Day.

Though Nintendo quite rightly chose Halloween to announce the new spooky sets , we have to wait until the New Year to lay our hands on them, as all three packs - called Lab and Poltergust, Haunt-and-Seek, and Entryway respectively - will be available from January 1, 2022.

While none of the sets are meant to be standalone items - neither come with the electronic Mario or Luigi figurines - the $80 Haunt-and-Seek expansion set, which looks to be the chief offering , includes a painting to rescue Toad from, hidden gems to find, several ghost goons, and a battle against King Boo himself.