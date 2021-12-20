Lego Super Mario Luigi's Mansion set photos show off King Boo, Polterpup, and more

The three new Luigi's Mansion sets coming to Lego Super Mario have a new set of images, revealing the haunted hijinks the plastic plumbers will be able to get up to in January.

The sets were announced with a suitably spooky reveal video in October , but that only teased the briefest of looks at what will actually be inside. Now Lego has updated its web store with full looks at the Luigi's Mansion Entryway, Lab and Poltergust, and Haunt-and-Seek expansion sets for its Lego Super Mario line.

(Image credit: Lego/Nintendo)

While none of the sets are meant to be standalone items - neither come with the electronic Mario or Luigi figurines that react and keep score based on how they interact with different parts of the stages - the $79.99 Haunt-and-Seek expansion set is clearly the Cadillac of haunted mansion parts. It includes a painting to rescue Toad from, hidden gems to find, several ghost goons, and a battle against King Boo himself.

(Image credit: Lego/Nintendo)

The $39.99 Entryway set lets you add a spooky exterior scene with opening gates and door, as well as a Boo and Bogmire. It isn't all bad news for Luigi (or Mario) however, since you'll also get to add the ghostly canine pal Polterpup to their adventures.

(Image credit: Lego/Nintendo)

Finally, the $29.99 Lab and Poltergust expansion set brings in oddball scientist Dr. E. Gadd, ready to equip your plastic protagonist with the ghost-gobbling Poltergust (and choice of standard suction head or spirit-stunning Strobulb). It also includes a Gold Ghost to hoover up posthaste.

All three sets will hit the Lego Store on January 1, 2022 as well as other "select leading retailers" internationally.