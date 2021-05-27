New Sonic game is coming in 2022 from the team behind Sonic Generations

A new Sonic game is coming to new-gen consoles in 2022.

Sonic Team, who brought us Sonic Generations and Sonic Forces , is working on their next game as announced during today’s Sonic Central stream .

Premiered during the stream, fans got to see a very brief sneak peek at Sonic racing through a lush forest landscape, before it was revealed that this is a teaser for an upcoming game that is due in 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X , PS4, PS5 , Nintendo Switch, and PC. We don’t know what this game is officially called yet or what kind of gameplay it has, however judging from the teaser trailer alone - we may be in for another 3D platforming experience.

This new game premiered alongside other Sonic-related announcements such as Sonic Colors: Ultimate which is a remaster of the 2010 platformer Sonic Colors. This might not have been a total surprise to you though as the game was unfortunately leaked early a few months prior.

Fans also got a glimpse at a new upcoming Sonic animated series Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps which will feature the voice talents of Roger Craig Smith - who has voiced the blue hedgehog for the past 10 years - however previously announced he was stepping back from the role earlier this year before announcing his return again this week.

If this wasn’t exciting enough, we also have Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which is due to release in April 2022 to look forward to as well as another Sonic TV series: Sonic Prime which will be available on Netflix next year too.