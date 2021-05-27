Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster coming this September

Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii and DS platformer, is coming this September.

Sonic Colors combines 2D and 3D platforming as Sonic tries to save the Wisps, an alien race enslaved by Doctor Eggman. In the game's main hub, Doctor Eggman's Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park, there are five small planets chained together, which Sonic travels between. The gameplay looks great in the Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer, with gorgeous flashes of neon lights and colors, and beautifully detailed environments. Sonic's abilities look fantastic, and the colorful Wisps are vibrant and adorable.

The Sonic Colors: Ultimate announcement was made during the Sonic Central live stream, which celebrated the fast blue dude's 30th anniversary. Sonic Colors will release digitally and physically for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7.

Pre-orders for Sonic Colors: Ultimate start today, May 27, and pre-ordering will get you early access, gold and silver wearables in-game, a Sonic movie boost (whatever that means), and an exclusive Baby Sonic keychain, music, and player icons.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate wasn't the only announcement made during today's Sonic Central. Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps is a two-part animation that takes place in the world of Sonic Colors and features full dialogue from the Sonic voice cast.

Sonic will also be a playable athlete in Sega's Tokyo 2020 game and a character skin in Two Point Hospital - you'll even be able to add some Sonic decor to your hospital if you want your patients to enjoy a speedy recovery in style. And a classic Sonic arcade game will be playable in Lost Judgment when it releases.

In other news for the speedster, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie plot has leaked online.