Sonic voice actor leaves role after 10 years, Sega confirms

Roger Craig Smith, the voice actor for Sonic the Hedgehog, has left the role after 10 years.

The actor strongly suggested he was leaving Sonic behind in a tweet Thursday morning, writing, "Welp, 10 years was an amazing run. Onward to new zones! Much love to the fans who've been so kind. It's been an honor." Attached to the tweet is an image of a Sonic-blue broken heart emoji.

Later in the day, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account confirmed the news. "For over 10 years, Roger Craig Smith has been an integral part of the SEGA family," Sega wrote. "He brought the voice of Sonic to life, and we are forever grateful for his never-ending enthusiasm in helping the community and spreading joy."

The reason for Craig's departure isn't clear as of now, but it's notable that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and we know Sega is planning to launch multiple new Sonic games in 2021 to mark the occasion. If Craig's departure was prompted on Sega's end, it's possible that the company is looking to freshen things up with a new Sonic and voice actor. To be clear though, we don't know whether Craig left the role voluntarily or was let go.

Aside from being the voice of Sonic for the last decade, Craig is also known for voicing Ezio in Assassin's Creed, Chris Redfield in Resident Evil, Kyle Crane in Dying Light, and for a myriad of roles in games, anime, TV, and movies.

