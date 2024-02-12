New sci-fi RPG from Mass Effect veteran recruits Halo support studio to bring its spacefaring gunplay to life

Exodus, the upcoming action-adventure RPG from former BioWare veterans, is now also being worked on by a Halo and Call of Duty support studio.

Certain Affinity has announced it's become a co-development partner on Archetype's ambitious game. In a press release, it's revealed that the two studios have been working closely on the new AAA project since 2022, long before we first got a glimpse of the project late last year.

In case you missed it, Archetype - formed in 2019 - comprises several industry veterans who have worked on various projects over the years, including Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect, and more. Now, following the new partnership, Exodus has gained the co-developer of Halo, Call of Duty, Hogwarts Legacy, and more - which should help with the shooting aspect of the game.

"As one of the world's premiere independent studios, we've worked on a huge variety of great games, but nothing quite like this exciting new sci-fi IP, Exodus," Certain Affinity's CEO Max Hoberman writes in the same press release. "Our mission is to add value in development across the board and to complement their efforts in bringing this amazing storytelling experience to players around the world."

"We are creating a new universe that we hope will be the beginning of a decades-long narrative-driven adventure for gamers," Archetype founder James Ohlen adds. "I've known Max for a long time and was thrilled to partner with Certain Affinity on a project. With his support and the addition of his outstanding team, we're excited to bring this new AAA Sci-fi universe to life."

You may remember seeing Exodus at The Game Awards 2023 where we not only found out that the game existed but also got a cinematic trailer and extended story trailer. What makes this project so interesting is that it feels like Christopher Nolan's 2014 sci-fi flick Interstellar and stars its leading actor, Matthew McConaughey.

With so much RPG expertise on board, Exodus is definitely one to keep an eye on, especially if you're a Mass Effect fan. Speaking of BioWare's long-running series, shortly after Exodus' reveal, Mass Effect 5's director gave props to Archetype's upcoming game, sharing its announcement and adding: "Science fiction is amazing."

It's too early to know when we'll be able to get our hands on Exodus, but we do know that when we do, it'll be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

