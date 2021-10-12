New Saints Row gameplay shows off the open-world city of Santo Ileos

Saints Row has unveiled its first gameplay of the new in-game world of Santo Ileso.

Just yesterday on October 11, Game Informer published an exclusive first look at gameplay of the upcoming Saints Row reboot. In the small gameplay snipper, which is a total of two minutes in length, we can see the player character driving a buggy over the desert-like outskirts of Santo Ileso, before walking the daytime and night time streets of the city, giving us a look at how the city changes over time.

The new footage courtesy of Game Informer does come with disclaimer that this is pre-alpha footage of the Saints Row reboot. It's clear that Deep Silver's reboot of the chaotic action franchise is still a fair while out from launch, and so things seen in this new gameplay snippet can very obviously change by the time the launch period rolls around next year.

This is the very first time we've seen the rebooted Saints Row in action. Deep Silver first unveiled the reboot earlier this year at the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation in August, revealing a game that's entire campaign is built around optional co-op with up to three other friends. Additionally, we already know developer Volition has plenty planned for after launch, with a season of post-launch content including three DLC expansions.

The rebooted Saints Row launches next year on February 25, 2022, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For our in-depth interview with lead developers on the brand new action-packed game, you can head over to our Saints Row preview for more.

Check out the latest issue of PLAY Magazine for a front page loaded with brand new details of the Saints Row reboot.