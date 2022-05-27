New PlayStation State of Play airs with "a sneak peek" at PSVR 2 games

A brand new PlayStation State of Play presentation will air next week on June 2, kicking off the E3 2022 season a few days earlier than expected.

Earlier today, Sony announced that the new PlayStation State of Play presentation will be arriving in less than a week from now. Kicking off at approximately 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. ET, this new showcase will be debuting 30 minutes of new gameplay footage, trailers, and announcements.

State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: https://t.co/3lqi9GL9VZ pic.twitter.com/NLLTAgvgLYMay 27, 2022 See more

Will this finally be the place where we see more of Final Fantasy 16? Fans of the new Square Enix RPG have been kept waiting for over 18 months for a new showing of the game, and so far we've seen nothing of the project. After all, producer Naoki Yoshida did recently reveal that a trailer for the game was "done" and ready to go.

We're also approaching the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, and we already know that we're set to get more Final Fantasy 7 Remake news this month, so perhaps Part 2 is on the horizon. Beyond that, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 was set to show off more detail this summer after its announcement in February. Finally, there's always a chance for more Hogwarts Legacy, which Sony is attached to the marketing for.

However, this might be a State of Play showcase without a single first-party reveal by PlayStation. Over on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab), the announcement wording specifically makes reference to third-party titles in development for the PS5, hence why there’s now going to be rampant speculation about Final Fantasy 16 showing up. That might be bad news for God of War Ragnarok fans, however - things seem to be shaping up for a Fall launch window, but it's not clear that the first-party game will make an appearance this time out.

Elsewhere though, we’ll be getting a look at some PSVR 2 games. The PlayStation Blog reveals that some of the announcements due over the new State of Play will be VR-exclusive titles for the new-gen headset, so there’s a fair chance that if there are any first-party reveals at all in the showcase, it’ll be for the PSVR 2. With Sony recently revealing that there'll be over 20 games available for the PSVR 2 on day one, this is an excellent opportunity to show what they've got up their sleeve.

