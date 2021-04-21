New Paul Thomas Anderson movie, starring Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie, sets release date

Paul Thomas Anderson's next movie has a release date – it's set to hit theaters on December 25, after a limited release on November 26.

The movie, Anderson's first since 2017's Phantom Thread , currently has the working title Soggy Bottom, but it doesn't have an official title yet. The cast includes Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Alana Haim, and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, a frequent collaborator of Anderson's).

There's no official synopsis yet, either, but the movie will reportedly tell the story of a high school student and successful child actor (Hoffman) who befriends a famous Hollywood director and producer (Cooper). Safide will play a politician running for office. It takes place in the '70s in the San Fernando Valley in California, the same time and setting as Anderson's breakthrough movie Boogie Nights . Haim's role has not been confirmed.

Cooper has a few other projects in the pipeline as well as Soggy Bottom, including a few more turns as Rocket the raccoon in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. However, we'll next see him on the big screen in Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro's upcoming psychological thriller that also stars Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, and Toni Collette.

Safdie, meanwhile, was recently cast in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus. He's best known for co-directing Uncut Gems with his brother Josh, but he's also had roles in the Netflix movie Pieces of a Woman and crime thriller Good Time (which he also co-directed). As for Haim and Hoffman, this is both of their first acting roles.