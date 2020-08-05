New on Marvel Unlimited (August 2020): All the comics arriving

Marvel's new Wolverine and Darth Vader series will debut this month on the company's flat-rate digital comics reading service Marvel Unlimited.

Wolverine joins several previously-added 'Dawn of X' titles to Marvel Unlimited, ahead of their first major event this fall - 'X of Swords.'

Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco's Darth Vader joins just one month after Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz's new Star Wars title hit the service.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Several limited series including X-Men/Fantastic Four, Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle, Ant-Man, Gwen Stacy, Nebula, and Falcon & Winter Soldier have also begun releasing on Marvel Unlimited.

And in an unexpected (but welcome) addition, 24 issues of the '70s series Marvel Classics Comics have been added to the service at the beginning of the month. This series adapted classic public domain stories, and these issues - #13 through #36 - include Marvel-ized takes on Last of the Mohicans, War of the Worlds, Treasure Island, Ivanhoe, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Odyssey, Robinson Crusoe, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, The Iliad, The Pit and the Pendulum, Robin Hood, Alice in Wonderland, and a Christmas Carol.

Originally launched in 2007, Marvel Unlimited has grown to have over 27,000 issues in its digital library. Each week the publisher adds new (and old) comics to its collection, with new issues usually coming to the service six months or so after their debut.

The service costs $9.99 per month, and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Week of August 3

Amazing Spider-Man #347

Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle #1

Avengers #30

Avengers Of The Wastelands #1

Captain America #18

Captain Marvel: The End #1

Deadpool: The End #1

Doctor Strange: The End #1

Dr. Strange #2

Fallen Angels #6

Fantastic Four Annual #6

Hawkeye: Freefall #2

Immortal Hulk #30

New Mutants #6

Ravencroft #1

Scream: Curse Of Carnage #3

Spider-Ham #2

Spider-Verse #4

Star Wars #2

Tarot #2

Weapon Plus: World War IV #1

X-Force #6

X-Men #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Week of August 10

Ant-Man #1

Black Cat #9

Captain America: The End #1

Daredevil #17

Doctor Doom #5

Immortal Hulk: Great Power #1

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #12

Marauders #7

Marvel's Avengers: Hulk #1

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #15

Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble #4

Spider-verse #5

Star Wars: Darth Vader #1

Strikeforce #6

Sword Master #8

X-Men/Fantastic Four #1

Yondu #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Week of August 17

Aero #8

Amazing Spider-Man #39

Black Panther And The Agents Of Wakanda #6

Dr. Strange #3

Excalibur #7

Gwen Stacy #1

Hawkeye: Freefall #3

Immortal Hulk #31

Iron Man 2020 #2

Marvel Action Spider-Man #1

Marvel Action Spider-Man #2

Marvel Action Spider-Man #3

Marvel's Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #2

Marvels X #2

Morbius #4

Nebula #1

Spirits of Ghost Rider: Mother of Demons #1

Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #3

Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality #3

Thor #3

Venom #23

X-Force #7

X-Men #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Week of August 24

2020 Machine Man #1

Amazing Mary Jane #5

Atlantis Attacks #2

Captain America #19

Captain Marvel #15

Daredevil #18

Deadpool #3

Fantastic Four #19

Ghost-Spider #7

Guardians Of The Galaxy #2

Marauders #8

Marvel's Black Widow Prelude #2

Marvel's Voices #1

New Mutants #7

Revenge Of The Cosmic Ghost Rider #3

Runaways #30

Valkyrie: Jane Foster #8

Wolverine #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Week of August 31

2020 Force Works #1

Amazing Spider-man #40

Amazing Spider-man: The Daily Bugle #2

Ant-Man #2

Avengers #31

Avengers Of The Wastelands #2

Black Panther #21

Falcon & Winter Soldier #1

Fantastic Four: Grimm Noir #1

Ghost Rider #5

Giant-size X-Men: Jean Grey And Emma Frost #1

New Mutants #8

Ravencroft #2

Scream: Curse Of Carnage #4

Spider-Ham #3

Star #2

Star Wars #3

Tarot #3

Wolverine By Claremont & Buscema #1 Facsimile Edition

X-Force #8

X-Men #7

X-Men/Fantastic Four #2

