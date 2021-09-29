New on Disney Plus in October 2021: All the new movies and shows

As October rolls around, that can only mean one thing – it's officially spooky season, and Disney Plus is certainly getting into the festive spirit this month. As can be expected from the House of Mouse, there's plenty of family-friendly fare here if you want to avoid a blood and guts fest – the Muppets, LEGO Star Wars, and even Mickey himself are back with Halloween specials. Over on Star in the UK, there are horror movies like The Hills Have Eyes remake (and its sequel), as well as supernatural TV shows American Horror Story and What We Do in the Shadows if you're in the mood for a seasonal binge watch.

Not into Halloween? You can now catch Black Widow for no additional charge, as well as the finale of Marvel's What If…? Plus, in the UK, there are new weekly episodes of The Walking Dead and Only Murders in the Building. That's only the start of it, too – scroll down to discover everything coming to Disney Plus this October, in both the US and the UK, with three of our highlights at the top.

Black Widow – October 6

If you missed Black Widow in theaters or on Premier Access, now's your chance to see Scarlett Johansson's Marvel swan song. Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the movie sees Scarlett Johansson take one final turn as Natasha Romanoff (AKA Black Widow) – the character, along with Tony Stark, met a fateful end in Avengers: Endgame, so this is likely to be the last time we see her on screen.

Muppets Haunted Mansion – October 8

Get spooky (in a family-friendly manner, of course) with the Muppets Haunted Mansion, a new movie featuring everyone's favorite puppets. The movie has an A-list human cast including Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Darren Criss and follows Gonzo as he spends a night in the Haunted Mansion. Kirk Thatcher, who previously helmed other Muppet flicks including It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie and co-wrote Muppet Treasure Island, wrote and directed the movie.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of What If…? –October 27

After the animated series comes to an end, you can go behind the scenes of Marvel's What If…? with this new episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled. The anthology series asks a not-so-simple question: what if certain pivotal events in the MCU had gone down a little differently? Previous episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled have included exclusive interviews with cast members and exclusive peeks behind the camera, so it's likely we can expect the same from this episode.

New on Disney Plus US this October

New on Disney Plus: October 1

Alvin And the Chipmunks

Alvin And the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

New on Disney Plus US: October 6

Among the Stars season 1

Black Widow

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 11

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad episode 12

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 5

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War season 1

The Ghost and Molly McGee season 1 (5 episodes)

Impact With Gal Gadot season 1

Muppet Babies season 3 (9 episodes)

Puppy Dog Pals season 4 (5 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends episode 8

Turner & Hooch episode 12

What If…? episode 9

New on Disney Plus US: October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Under Wraps

New on Disney Plus US: October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon season 1

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 12

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 6

Just Beyond season 1

Mickey Mouse Mixed Up Adventures episode 7

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina season 1

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under season 2

The Wizards of Paws season 1

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts season 1

New on Disney Plus US: October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity of the Maya Warrior King

New on Disney Plus US: October 20

Disney Insider episode 8

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off season 1 (4 episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 7

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Black Widow

PJ Masks season 5 (6 episodes)

The Wild Life of Dr. Ole season 1

New on Disney Plus US: October 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

New on Disney Plus US: October 27

Disney Insider episode 9

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 8

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of What If…?

Port Protection Alaska season 4

New on Disney Plus US: October 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA

New on Disney Plus UK this October

New on Disney Plus UK: October 1

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

King of Coke: Living the High Life

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Red Tails

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Titanic: Case Closed

New on Disney Plus UK: October 4

Walking Dead season 11 episode 7

New on Disney Plus UK: October 5

Only Murders In The Building episode 7

New on Disney Plus UK: October 6

American Dad season 17 episode 14

American Horror Stories episode 5

Among The Stars

Black Widow

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 9

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 11

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 5

The Great North episode 3

Hip Hop Uncovered season 1

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 11

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episodes 1-2

Mixed-ish episode 8

That One Word: Feyenoord episode 6

Turner & Hooch episode 12

Vampirina season 3 episodes 1-5

Y: The Last Man episode 5

What If…? episode 9

What We Do in the Shadows seasons 1-2

New on Disney Plus UK: October 8

Hidden Figures

Logan

Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

Mission Pluto

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Naked Molerat: Nature’s Weirdest Superhero

The Omen

The Phantom Cat

Under Wraps

New on Disney Plus UK: October 11

Walking Dead season 11 episode 8

New on Disney Plus UK: October 12

Only Murders In The Building episode 8

New on Disney Plus UK: October 13

American Dad season 17 episode 15

American Horror Stories episode 6

American Horror Story season 9

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 10

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 12

Deep State seasons 1-2

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 6

The Great North episode 4

Just Beyond

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 3

Mixed-ish episode 9

Reservation Dogs episodes 1-2

Soul of a Nation season 1

That One Word: Feyenoord episode 7

Vampirina season 3 episodes 6-10

Y: The Last Man episode 6

New on Disney Plus UK: October 15

Generation YouTube

The Hurricane

Return of the Clouded Leopards

Scary Movie 4

What Lies Beneath

New on Disney Plus UK: October 19

Only Murders In The Building episode 9

New on Disney Plus UK: October 20

American Dad season 17 episode 16

American Horror Stories episode 7

American Horror Story season 10 episode 1

Black-ish season 6

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 11

Disney Insider episode 8

Disney Magic Bake-Off season 1 episodes 1-8

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 7

Engineering Connections seasons 1-2

The Great North episodes 5

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 13

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Black Widow

Mickey’s Mixed-Up Adventures season 3 Halloween episode

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 4

Mixed-ish episode 10

Reservation Dogs episode 3

That One Word: Feyenoord episode 8

Vampirina season 3 episodes 11-15

White Collar seasons 1-S6

WW2: Hell Under The Sea seasons 1-3

Y: The Last Man episode 7

New on Disney Plus UK: October 22

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes 2

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

The Other Side of the Door

Strangest Bird Alive

New on Disney Plus UK: October 26

Only Murders In The Building episode 10

New on Disney Plus UK: October 27

American Dad season 17 episode 17

American Horror Story season 10 episode 2

Apocalypse: War of the Worlds season 1

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 12

Disney Insider episode 9

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 8

Family Guy season 19

The Great North episode 6

Invasion Earth season 1

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 14

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of What If…?

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 5

Mixed-ish episode 11

Mr Inbetween seasons 1-3

The Nest

Owl House Interstitials

Reservation Dogs episode 4

Savage Kingdom seasons 1-3

That One Word: Feyenoord episode 9

Tyrant seasons 1-3

Vampirina season 3 episodes 16-20

Y: The Last Man episode 8

New on Disney Plus UK: October 29