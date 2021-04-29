New on Disney Plus in May 2021: All the new movies and shows

Another month means another new batch of movies and TV shows are coming to Disney Plus, and we've put them all into this handy list for you. If you're looking to fill The Mandalorian-shaped hole in your life, new animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch is coming to the streamer via weekly episodes, starting on – when else? – May 4, AKA Star Wars Day. Plus, Cruella, the origin story of the 101 Dalmatians villain, is being released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access at the end of the month.
Plus, there's a whole bunch of movies and shows being added to Disney Plus in the UK courtesy of Star, including all seasons of New Girl and movies like Little Miss Sunshine and Raising Arizona. That's just the start of it, too, so without further ado: here's everything new on Disney Plus in the US and the UK in April 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – May 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows a group of elite and experimental clones who were first introduced to us in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars – they each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. However, in this new series from the mind of The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni, they find themselves in a rapidly changing galaxy as they take on daring mercenary missions in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.
Inside Pixar: Unpacked – May 21
The newest installment in Pixar's behind the scenes documentary series takes a deep dive into everything from the importance of time in movies like Up and Brave to Pixar's iconic animated villains. The series continues to center personal and cinematic stories, which provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of the beloved animation studios. This new installment consists of five episodes, narrated by comedian W. Kamau Bell, and they're all dropping on Disney Plus on May 21.
Cruella – May 28 (Premier Access)
Set in '70s London, Cruella follows Emma Stone's Estella (AKA Cruella-to-be) and shows how she went from living on the streets with a pair of thieves and scrubbing floors in Liberty, the city's famous department store, to be the ruthless fashion icon with iconic two-toned hair. The live-action Disney origin story is directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie and co-written by The Favourite screenwriter Tony McNamara. Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou also star.
Everything new on Disney Plus US this May
New on Disney Plus: May 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1
New on Disney Plus: May 7
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 7
- Big Shot episode 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 2
- Wander Over Yonder seasons 1-2
- Everyone’s Hero
- Flicka 2
- Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
- Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
New on Disney Plus: May 14
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 1
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 3
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 8
- Big Shot episode 5
- Special Agent Oso seasons 1-2
- Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps season 1
- X-Men: The Last Stand
- Life Below Zero season 15
- Race to the Center of the Earth
New on Disney Plus: May 21
- Inside Pixar: Unpacked
- Unpacked: About Time
- Unpacked: Everybody Loves a Villain
- Unpacked: The Squint Test
- Unpacked: Inner Drive
- Unpacked: No Small Roles
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 9
- Big Shot episode 6
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 2
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 4
- Big City Greens season 2
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures season 1
- Ice Road Rescue season 5
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls season 6
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
New on Disney Plus: May 28
- Cruella (Premier Access)
- Launchpad
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 10
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 3
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 5
- Big Shot episode 7
- Bluey Shorts season 2
- Sydney to the Max season 3, episodes 1-8
- Kingdom of the Polar Bears season 1
- Wicked Tuna season 10, episodes 1-7
Everything new on Disney Plus UK this May
New on Disney Plus UK: May 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1
New on Disney Plus UK: May 7
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 2
- Big Shot episode 4
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 7
- Dollface episode 10
- Filthy Rich episode 5
- neXt episode 9
- Grown-ish season 3, episode 2
- Solar Opposites season 2, episode 5
- New Girl seasons 1-7
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 6
- (500) Days of Summer
- Unbreakable
- Unstoppable
- Glass
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman seasons 1-3
- Dog: Impossible season 1
New on Disney Plus UK: May 14
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 1
- Filthy Rich episode 6
- Big Shot episode 5
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 3
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 8
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 7
- Solar Opposites season 2, episode 6
- Grown-ish season 3, episode 3
- neXt episode 10
- Station 19 seasons 1-3
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
- This Means War
- The Art of Getting By
- Fancy Nancy season 2, episodes 1-25
- Sadie Sparks episode 1
- 911 Rescue Cops season 1
- Anastasia
- An Affair to Remember
- Year of the Scab
- What Carter Lost
- Tim Richmond: To The Limit
- There’s No Place Like Home
- The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
- The Dominican Dream
- Phi Slama Jama
- Of Miracles and Men
- Little Big Men
- Doc and Darryl
New on Disney Plus UK: May 21
- Inside Pixar: Unpacked
- Unpacked: Everybody Loves a Villain
- Unpacked: The Squint Test
- Unpacked: Inner Drive
- Unpacked: No Small Roles
- Big Shot episode 6
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 2
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 9
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 4
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 1
- Big Sky episode 10
- Solar Opposites season 2, episode 7
- Grown-ish season 3, episode 4
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 8
- Filthy Rich episode 7
- Angel seasons 1-5
- The Monuments Men
- Water for Elephants
- Raising Arizona
- Gulliver’s Travels
- Raven’s Home season 4, episodes 1-9
- To Catch a Smuggler season 1
- Drugs Inc. Dealer POV
New on Disney Plus UK: May 28
- Cruella (Premier Access)
- Launchpad
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 3
- Big Shot episode 7
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 5
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 10
- Rebel episode 1
- Solar Opposites season 2, episode 8
- Grown-ish season 3, episode 5
- Filthy Rich episode 8
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 9
- Big Sky episode 11
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 2
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
- Keeping up with the Joneses
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Aquamarine
- 12 Rounds
- Choke
- Let’s Be Cops
- When Sharks Attack seasons 1-5
- Bluey Shorts season 2
- Science of Stupid season 8
- The Cave season 1