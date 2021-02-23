What is Star on Disney Plus? Everything you need to know

The amount of content available on Disney Plus has just increased in a big way. That's all because of Star, a new "general entertainment" branch of the streamer that will introduce adult-oriented movies and shows.

Thanks to Star, those of us in select territories outside the US can finally stream the likes of Buffy, Lost, 24, and Atlanta through Disney Plus. There are also some very notable movies, including Deadpool 2 and Pretty Woman now available on the streaming service. But what is Star on Disney Plus, and why are you paying more for it? Let's dive into some of your biggest questions.

What is Star on Disney Plus? And where is it available?

(Image credit: ABC)

Star on Disney Plus is officially called a new "general entertainment" branch of the streaming service, but it's basically another channel to sit alongside Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar on the homepage. Through it, Disney will release various exclusive shows and movies that were previously only available in the US, starting with Solar Opposites, Big Sky, Marvel's Helstrom, and Love, Victor.

In short, all those Hulu and FX movies and shows that the rest of the world have been missing out on should be coming to Star. If you are in the US, though, you will still need a Hulu package, as Star is not coming to North America.

Star is available in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, with other territories getting different solutions to viewing Disney's Star content. In India, for instance, that's via Hotstar, a Hulu-like subsidy streamer of Disney which is also what the new Star branding was inspired by.

Wondering why, exactly, Disney has so much adult content? Surely Disney didn't make 18 seasons of Family Guy? You are correct – Disney did not, but Fox did. And Disney bought Fox back in 2019, bringing all of the vast majority of the company's content under the Mouse. That all makes Disney Plus a very attractive subscription, but at what cost?

How much is Star on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: The CW)

The Disney Plus price is going up in the UK from £5.99 to £7.99 per month, or £59.99 to £79.90 per year. In Australia, the price is increasing from AU$8.99 to AU$11.99 per month, or $89.99 to $119.99 for a full year.

This price change will take place in August for current Disney Plus subscribers, though newcomers will have to pay the inflated price straight away. Is Star worth the extra £2 a month? We'll let the content speak for itself.

Disney Plus Star movies and shows

(Image credit: Disney+)

There's a serious amount of new content coming to Star. Not only are some iconic movies and shows from throughout Disney and Fox's history coming to the streamer, but also some exclusives that will no doubt have everyone talking.

The headline act is Love, Victor, the Love, Simon spin-off that we've been eagerly awaiting the release of. Marvel fans will enjoy witnessing the maybe-MCU-related-maybe-not show Helstrom, which debuted last year on Hulu. Everyone eagerly awaiting Rick and Morty season 5 now has Solar Opposites, from Justin Roiland, to fill the time. And there's much, much more.

Every movie coming to Star on Disney Plus

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The 13th Warrior

42 To 1

9 To 5

Adam (2009)

The Air Up There

The Alamo (2004)

Anna And The King

Annapolis

Another Earth

Another Stakeout

Anywhere But Here

Arachnophobia

Australia

Bachelor Party

Bad Ass

Bad Company (2002)

Bad Company (aka: Tool Shed)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bad Times At The El Royale

Baggage Claim

The Banger Sisters

Be Water

Beaches

Before And After (1996)

Belle

Beloved (1998)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Best Laid Plans

Big Trouble

Billy Bathgate

Black Nativity

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation ...

Boys Don't Cry

Braveheart

Breaking And Entering

Bringing Out The Dead

Broadcast News

Brokedown Palace

Broken Lizard's Club Dread

Brothers In Exile

Brown Sugar

Bubble Boy

Bulworth

Bushwhacked

Can't Buy Me Love

Casanova (2005)

Catch That Kid

Cedar Rapids

Chain Reaction

Chasing Papi

Chasing Tyson

Choke

The Clearing

Cleopatra (1963)

Cocktail

Cocoon: The Return

Cold Creek Manor

The Color Of Money

Come See The Paradise

The Comebacks

Commando (1985)

Con Air

Conan The Barbarian

Confetti

Consenting Adults

A Cool Dry Place

Cousin Bette

Crazy/beautiful

Crimson Tide

The Crucible

Cyrus

Damien - Omen Ii

The Darjeeling Limited

Dark Water

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Day The Series Stopped

Day Watch

Deadpool 2

Dead Presidents

Deceived (1991)

The Deep End

Deep Rising

Deion's Double Play

The Devil Wears Prada

Devil's Due

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With A Vengeance

Double Take

Down And Out In Beverly Hills

Down Periscope

Dragonball: Evolution

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees

Drive Me Crazy

The Drop

Duets

The East

Ed Wood

The Edge

Encino Man

Enemy Of The State

Enough Said

Evita

Exodus: Gods And Kings

The Fab Five (2011)

Far From The Madding Crowd (2015)

The Fault In Our Stars

The Favourite

The Final Conflict

Firestorm (1998)

The Fly (1986)

For The Boys

Four Falls Of Buffalo

French Connection Ii

The French Connection

From Hell

Gentlemen Broncos

A Good Day To Die Hard

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Good Son (1993)

A Good Year

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Great White Hype

Grosse Pointe Blank

Guilty As Sin

Gun Shy

The Happening

Here On Earth

High Fidelity

High Heels And Low Lifes

Hitchcock

Hoffa

Holy Man

Hope Springs (2003)

I Heart Huckabees

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Origins

I Think I Love My Wife

Idiocracy

In America

In Her Shoes

Independence Day

Independence Day: Resurgence

Inventing The Abbotts

Jennifer´s Body

The Jewel Of The Nile

John Tucker Must Die

Johnson Family Vacation

Jordan Rides The Bus

Joshua

Just Married

Just Wright

Kingdom Come

Kissing Jessica Stein

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist

Ladyhawke

The Ladykillers (2004)

Last Dance (1996)

Le Divorce

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Live Free Or Die Hard

Looking For Richard

Mad Love (1995)

The Man From Snowy River

Margaret

The Marine

Marked For Death

The Marrying Man

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Mash

Max Payne

The Maze Runner

Medicine Man

Melinda And Melinda

Metro

Miami Rhapsody

Miller's Crossing

Moulin Rouge (2001)

My Father The Hero

Mystery, Alaska

The Namesake

Nature Boy

Never Die Alone

The Newton Boys

Night Watch (2006)

No Mas

Nothing To Lose

Notorious

Office Space

One Hour Photo

Oscar And Lucinda

The Other Woman (2014)

Our Family Wedding

Out To Sea

Pathfinder (2007)

Phat Girlz

Phone Booth

Planet Of The Apes (1968)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Pony Excess

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Post Grad

Powder

The Preacher's Wife

Pretty Woman

Primeval

The Puppet Masters

The Pyramid

Quills

Quiz Show

Ravenous

Rebound

Renaissance Man

Revenge Of The Nerds Ii: Nerds In Paradise

The Ringer

Robin Hood (1991)

The Rocker

Romancing The Stone

Ruby Sparks

Runaway Bride

Rushmore

Ruthless People

The Savages

Say It Isn't So

The Scarlet Letter

Sea Of Shadows

The Secret Life Of Bees

Separate Lies

The Sessions

Shadow Conspiracy

Shallow Hal

Shining Through

The Siege

Signs

Simon Birch

A Simple Twist Of Fate

The Sitter (2011)

Six Days, Seven Nights

Sleeping With The Enemy

Solaris

Someone Like You

Soul Food

Spy Hard

Stakeout

Starship Troopers

Stoker

Summer Of Sam

Super Troopers (2002)

Surrogates

Swing Kids

Taxi (2004)

Terminal Velocity

Thank You For Smoking

There's Something About Mary

The Thin Red Line (1999)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Three Fugitives

The Three Stooges (2012)

Titan A.e.

Tombstone

Toys

Trapped In Paradise

Tristan & Isolde

Up Close & Personal

V.i. Warshawski

Veronica Guerin

The Village (2004)

Von Ryan's Express

Waiting To Exhale

Waitress

Waking Life

The War Of The Roses

The Watch (2012)

The Waterboy

The Way Way Back

What's Love Got To Do With It

When A Man Loves A Woman

White Men Can't Jump

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Win Win

Woman On Top

Working Girl (1988)

The X-Files

The X-Files: I Want To Believe

Every show coming to Star on Disney Plus

(Image credit: FX)

According To Jim

Alias

American Dad

Animal Fight Night

Apocalypse World War I

Apocalypse: The Second World War

Atlanta

Big Sky (star Original)

Blackish

Bloody Tales Of Europe

Bloody Tales Of The Tower

Bones

Brothers & Sisters

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Buried Secrets Of Wwii

Burn Notice

Castle

Code Black

Cougar Town

Desperate Housewives

Devious Maids

Drugs, Inc.

Family Guy

Feud: Bette And Joan

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters

The Gifted

Glee

Grey's Anatomy

Helstrom (star Original)

The Hot Zone

How I Met Your Mother

Inside North Korea's Dynasty

The Killing

La 92

Lance

Lie To Me

Lost

Love, Victor (star Original)

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars

Modern Family

O.j.: Made In America

Perception

Prison Break

Raising Hope

Resurrection

Revenge

Rosewood

Scandal

Scream Queens

Scrubs

Sleepy Hollow

Snowfall

Solar Opposites (star Original)

Sons Of Anarchy

The Strain

Terra Nova

Terriers

Trust

Ugly Betty

Ultimate Survival Wwii

Valley Of The Boom

Witness To Disaster

Wwii Bomb Hunters

The X-Files

The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All

24

24: Legacy

The 80s: The Decade That Made Us

9/11 Firehouse

The 90s: The Last Great Decade?

9-1-1

Will more movies and shows come to Star on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

There will be more stuff added to Star on Disney Plus every month. Disney hasn't gone into too many specifics, but has promised the likes of the Golden Girls and Kingsman: The Golden Circle will be coming in 2021. In the future, we can cross our fingers that FX exclusives like Atlanta will stream day-and-date as they are released in the US, but we again do not have specifics on that.

What about parental controls?

If you're a worried parent who doesn't want their child being introduced to the Coen brothers' filmography too early, fear not, as parental controls are easy to set up. Indeed, when you first log on, your profile will be limited to content suitable for those up to the age of 14+ and will have to manually change the settings.

If you are a parent wanting to watch Star's older rated content, then you can set up different profiles for yourself and your children. And if you're worried about your kids sneakily swapping profiles, you can also set a numbered pin to stop them accessing your profile. It's super simple.

Still not signed up? Then check out the latest Disney Plus deals for more.